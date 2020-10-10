Windsor man gets 50 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting children

A registered sex offender from Windsor was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Friday in connection with a molestation case that involved two children, prosecutors said.

Friday’s sentencing for Lonnie William Victory, 56, comes after he pleaded no contest to eight felony charges, among them possession of child pornography, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday.

The investigation into Victory began in 2017 when a hidden camera he had placed in a bathroom was discovered, the news release said.

The revelation prompted authorities to serve a search warrant for Victory’s electronic devices, which contained homemade videos of him sexually assaulting a child, who he had frequent contact with, prosecutors said.

A second child came forward during the investigation and said Victory molested her as well.

Victory, who is a registered sex offender, was sentenced in 1996 to 28 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting five different women in Sonoma County, prosecutors said.

He was released in 2009, according to the California Megan’s Law website, and was on parole when he molested the children in the most recent case, the news release said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.