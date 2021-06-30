Windsor man guilty of 2nd-degree murder in 2018 DUI crash

A Windsor man has been convicted of second-degree murder for causing a fatal 2018 head-on collision while driving intoxicated.

After deliberating for about three hours on Monday, a Sonoma County jury found Josimar Ortiz-Ortiz guilty of killing Jose Beltran.

It is Ortiz’s second conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol, the District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Ortiz, 29, faces a prison sentence of 15 years to life in state prison. His sentencing is scheduled for July 26.

“Every motorist in Sonoma County should be acutely aware that impaired drivers who cause the death of another with their vehicle face a potential murder charge,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said. “It is simply not worth it. This was a traffic incident that was completely avoidable.”

During trial, Deputy District Attorney Marianna Green told jurors that on Oct. 30, 2018, Ortiz had had about eight beers on his way home from work. By the time he was heading south on Old Redwood Highway toward Windsor, his blood alcohol content was .23, nearly three times the legal limit in the state.

Ortiz, she said, was weaving in his lane and crossed the double yellow lines twice before crashing into Beltran, who was driving north to Healdsburg.

“The crash was so violent that both cars spun out and landed in a ditch about 230 feet apart,” according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office.

Beltran’s car crashed into a pole, trapping him inside. Fire personnel freed him from the vehicle, but he’d suffered multiple injuries and died in the ambulance, officials said.

Ortiz was previously convicted of a DUI in 2015. He attended the mandated drunken-driving program and was advised by the court that if he continued to drink and drive and killed someone, he could be charged with murder.

“Despite all of this education, he chose to drink and drive,” the District Attorney’s office said.

