A Windsor man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for a Santa Rosa carjacking in 2022 involving a 67-year-old man who was discovered bloody and unconscious.

Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez, 28, was sentenced Wednesday by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Laura Passaglia.

A jury on June 23 convicted Leaton-Gomez of one count each of carjacking and assault with force likely to cause bodily harm, according to court records.

“This was a completely unprovoked and vicious attack on an elderly victim by someone with a history of violent behavior. Mr. Leaton-Gomez’s sentence is entirely appropriate,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement.

Leaton-Gomez was represented by the Sonoma County Public Defenders Office and his attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The carjacking occurred about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 2022, while the victim sat in a parked pickup truck at First and A streets.

Last year, authorities released surveillance video of the attack. (Warning: Some viewers may find the contents of the following video disturbing.)

The Santa Rosa Police Department said in October that Leaton-Gomez initially spoke to the driver and offered to buy the pickup

He left before coming back and punching the victim through the truck’s open window. Leaton-Gomez opened the door and continued punching the man before pulling him to the ground, officials said.

Leaton-Gomez got into the pickup and began driving away before abandoning the vehicle as witnesses watched. He was last seen running west on First Street.

The victim suffered a significant laceration to his left ear, lacerations to the back of his head, a broken nose and a concussion, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities announced a search was underway for Leaton-Gomez and he surrendered two days after the incident.

At the time, he was on post release community supervision for a previous conviction of felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Court records show that related to an incident in April 2019.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi