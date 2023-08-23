Windsor man sentenced to 750 years in prison for molesting three girls in 1990s

A Windsor man has been sentenced to 750 years to life in prison after being convicted, late last year, of sexually assaulting and molesting three family members throughout the 1990s.

Matthew Moffat, 53, was convicted Dec. 23 of 71 counts related to child molestation, including committing lewd acts on a child under 14, sexual penetration with a foreign object with force, and oral copulation with someone under 14.

The assaults and molestation involved three victims identified in court documents as Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said the incidents, which began in 1992, spanned a decade and occurred in at least three homes as the family moved across Santa Rosa over the years.

“This defendant groomed and preyed upon these young children for years,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement. “They showed incredible bravery for not only disclosing the abuse, but also for having the strength to testify against him during the trial.”

Moffat’s attorney did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Rosa Police Department launched an investigation in 2020 and the District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Moffat that year on June 15.

He faced dozens of counts involving the first two victims before more were added for the third girl weeks later.

The abuse continued through 2002 and also involved physical abuse, such as slapping, punching and dragging the victims.

A young family member confronted Moffat about the abuse and he was sent to live in Utah, according to a trial brief filed ahead of last year’s jury trial.

Moffat pleaded not guilty to the charges and he was convicted after a two-month trial.

Sentencing proceedings at the Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa were overseen on Monday by Sonoma County Judge Karlene Navarro.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, at least two victims issued statements during Monday’s sentencing hearing.

One of them said: “I will continue to stand tall, refusing to be defined by the darkness that once enveloped me,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Moffat will be considered for parole after serving 20 years of his sentence.

