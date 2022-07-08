Subscribe

Windsor man suspected of stealing near $40,000 in Nest Thermostats from his former employer

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 8, 2022, 1:39PM
A Windsor man is accused of stealing nearly $40,000 in heating and air conditioning equipment from a Santa Rosa company where he used to work, police said Friday.

Zachary Lane Uchytil, 26, was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 1100 block of Kidd Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property.

An investigation began Wednesday morning when an employee reported thefts at a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company on Duke Court.

About 150 to 200 Nest Thermostats were stolen over the past five months, authorities said. They’re worth about $35,000.

Another box of thermostats disappeared Wednesday and staff told police it had 12 units worth $2,112.

The company tracked the box to the suspect’s home and identified him as a former employee, according to police.

Investigators detained Uchytil at his home and found unspecified evidence inside, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

