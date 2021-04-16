Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli says he will ’step back’ from Town Council role while under investigation

Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli announced Friday he has decided “to step back from an active role” on the Town Council in response to widespread condemnation and calls for his resignation in the wake of explosive allegations that he sexually assaulted six women.

Foppoli’s announcement stops well short of the resignation sought widely by residents and public officials, including all members of the Windsor Town Council, all other Sonoma County mayors, all five members of the Board of Supervisors, state lawmakers and both of the county’s congressmen.

But in a text message Friday, following a 6-hour public meeting Wednesday filled with scathing denunciations and emotionally raw testimony from sexual assault survivors, Foppoli said he’d seen that he could not continue to preside.

“Through prayer and in speaking with residents over the course of this week, it has become clear tome that the Town Council will not function at the level expected by its citizens if I remain actively involved, given the strong reaction to the allegations against me,” he wrote.

“Though I maintain full innocence under the law, I have decided to step back from an active role as Mayor until the formal investigation is complete. I do not want my presence or participation to create a distraction or cause any additional hurt for our residents.”

Veteran Councilwoman Debora Fudge said it was simply not enough.

“What Dominic does not understand is that his actions have made him unfit for service as a council member, and I insist that he resign,” she said. “Because he is unfit to serve, his just stepping back will continue to cloud the work that the Windsor council needs to conduct on behalf of the citizens of Windsor.

“I imagine there would still be hours of public comment at every meeting until he resigns,” Fudge continued. “That will subvert the work that we need to get done here — the most important right now of which is balancing our budget before June.”

She added that Foppoli’s guilt or innocence in the specific allegations is not the only issue, but also allegations of unsettling conduct raised since they were made public, both during the community meeting and elsewhere, including reportedly lecherous behavior, excessive alcohol consumption and other misconduct.

Some of those allegations first surfaced in public warnings to the council, Fudge included, as far back as 2017.

“Those behaviors described by people completely make him unfit to serve as mayor,” she said. This is different from the allegations of six survivors. There are multiple aspects that make him unfit to serve.”

Foppoli said he would be able to signs resolutions and, “in extreme circumstances,” join meetings to ensure a quorum in the absence of another council member. The five-member council is currently one member short, pending a May 4 election to fill the seat.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.