Windsor named one of California’s most charming small towns

Windsor has been named among the most charming small towns in California, according to a new study.

The ranking from the travel website Strategistico placed Windsor 6th on the 2022 list of “Eight Most Charming Small Towns in California.” The study looked at the Golden State’s 1,180 towns with a population of 35,000 residents or under.

Monterey topped the list, followed by Morro Bay, Paso Robles, Solvang, Tahoe City, Windsor, Winters and Yountville.

Strategistico gathered and compared data related to each town’s cost of living, access to entertainment, number of cultural events, safety, and walkability. Sources included The Trust for Public Land, U.S. Census Bureau and Walk Score.

The website described Windsor as “a vibrant community" and said the town offers all the attractions of Wine Country in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere with less tourists.

“Windsor has evolved into one of the most charming towns in all of California,” wrote Luisa Favaretto, managing editor at Strategistico, in a statement.

Strategistico made note of Windsor’s Old Downtown, anchored by the Windsor Town Green, where families converge throughout the summer months for concerts, movies and more.

“This idyllic community is situated right in the heart of Sonoma County and features a walkable historic downtown that is lined with locally owned restaurants and shops,” Favaretto wrote.

The study also took into account factors ranging from the town’s collections of breweries and wineries, to residents’ ability to quickly access to the Russian River, parks and other outdoor offerings.

“The town’s picturesque backdrop of vineyards and parks adds to its allure that visitors and residents can both enjoy year-round,” Favaretto wrote.

For more information, go to strategistico.com.