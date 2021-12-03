Windsor names interim town manager

Former Campbell City Manager Mark Linder will take over as Windsor’s interim town manager until a permanent replacement can be found.

Linder, whose appointment was unanimously approved by the Town Council Wednesday, will start Dec. 13 and will train with outgoing Town Manager Ken MacNab. MacNab announced his resignation in September. His last day is Dec. 30.

Linder, who is retired but runs a consulting firm, said he is “looking forward to serving the community and helping the (town) council achieve the priorities that you have.”

Linder, who has 30 years of experience in city government, praised Windsor staff.

“I’m excited to work with Ken MacNab for two weeks,” Linder said. “He and the town of Windsor have done an exemplary job.”

Windsor council member Debora Fudge said she was impressed by the extent of Linder’s research of the town.

“He understands who we are as a community. He has a positive attitude and a sense of humor,” she said.

Added Vice Mayor Esther Lemus: “You’re definitely going to be a good fit.”

The town will begin its search for a new manager after the holidays.

