The Windsor Town Green has been the site of too many community events to mention, from Veterans Day commemorations to Día de los Muertos ceremonies, and Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Grove to the start of Levi’s Gran Fondo.

Saturday, the cherished civic green space added another chapter, hosting its first Native Arts Festival.

“I know this event today is the beginning of an annual event that will happen here,” said Brenda FlyswithHawks, a member of the Tsalági Eastern Cherokee tribe and associate psychology professor at Santa Rosa Junior College who led a prayer ceremony to mark the occasion. “And they don’t just happen by their self. They happen because the creator has put something in someone’s heart.”

The five-hour festival, sponsored by Redwood Credit Union, featured about 50 Native arts and crafts vendors, live art demonstrations, and traditional Indigenous (and more recently introduced) food. Vendors came from as far as Chico, Fresno and Bakersfield, according to Jack Pollard, chairman of the nonprofit Progressive Tribal Alliance, the organization that tied together the event.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/30VDxhrhrFE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

A warm May day had visitors flocking to the Town Green, but mostly ducking into shade during a procession of speakers that included Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, tribal educator Buffy Schmidt and Bernadette Smith. A day earlier, Smith had helped to dedicate a Windsor park in the name of her father, David Smith, a prominent local tribal leader.

Guests were treated to a steady drumbeat of Native musicians and dancers, including the Tri-County Pomo Dancers, Manchester Point Arena Pomo Dancers, Round Valley Feather Dancers and the Native Resistance Drum Corps.

“We just try to blend the cultures,” said Ukiah resident Joe San Diego, who was helping to emcee and DJ the festival. “I’m not trying to sit here and say, ‘Oh, you have to pay attention to Native people, and we matter more than you.’ Just know a Native. Let’s start with that.”

San Diego is a member of the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians and founder of the “I Know a Native” media site.

FlyswithHawks, the SRJC professor, expressed a similar sentiment.

“In education, we strike this balance,” she said. “It’s like one foot in our world – our Indigenous, Native, Indian world, who we are – and one in the Western world. Like two different canoes and we’re trying to balance it.”

Another theme repeated throughout the day was the passing of Indigenous knowledge between generations. Eric Wilder, a member of the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians, paid tribute to family members who came before.

“Within you is your grandparents – your grandmother, grandfather and your ancestors, too,” said Wilder, an artist and graphic designer. “Each person is born with a talent. Everyone knows something. And you bring that talent out. Show it. Share it.

“Especially with the children. So they won’t grow up like the wild weeds. And they’ll have a firm rock to stand on, and know who they are, and where they come from, and what they represent.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @Skinny_Post.