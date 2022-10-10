A review of Windsor’s urgency parklet and open container ordinances at the Town Council’s most recent meeting turned up a simmering sentiment among downtown nonrestaurant owners.

“We want our parking spaces back,” Annie Montoya, co-owner of Montoya Jewelry Design, told the council last week.

She said she had surveyed various downtown restaurants and bars Wednesday around lunchtime and found in most cases there were no customers in the parklets or a few in the parklets and none on the patios, “so now they have two patios!” Montoya said.

The temporary ordinances allowing parklets were passed in the winter of 2020 during the height of the pandemic. They were a way to boost business when customers weren’t allowed to eat inside. Customers could imbibe and dine outside and keep the establishments from going bust.

The two ordinances, which have been extended by the council, either must be allowed to expire on Dec. 31 or be turned into permanent or semipermanent fee structure programs.

Because a public health emergency no longer exists, the town can no longer justify “a gift of public funds,” said Tim Ricard, Windsor’s economic director.

The open container ordinance must be OK’d by the beginning of November in order to take effect by the end of the year.

“We’ve been looking at building permit application fees and monthly rent for the exclusive use of the parking spaces,” he said in a presentation to Town Council.

Led by Council member Deb Fudge and Vice Mayor Esther Lemus, the council asked for additional research of restaurant and other merchants’ views.

Town Manager Jon Davis said, “We need to get answers and we can come back Nov. 2 and let you decide if we want to develop a program and consider extending the alcohol ordinance while we do that.”

Ricard and his staff found that other towns such as Sonoma discontinued its parklet program on Sept. 21, while Petaluma extended its temporary parklet program to explore a permanent one, and both Healdsburg and Santa Rosa adopted yearly permit programs.

Windsor Mayor Sam Salmon pointed out that Santa Rosa and Healdsburg have more parking spaces than Windsor does.

“Santa Rosa has parking garages,” he said.

Restaurant owners Ricard said he talked to are willing to pay for the parklets.

Bishnu Tandey, who owns the Himalayan restaurant on McClelland Drive, said later that whether he agrees to pay rent on his parklet really depends on the amount the town wants to charge.

“In total volume, we make 10% to 15% of our business from the parklet,” he said. “We’re not making that much from the customers we have in that area.”

Leanna Lindsay, manager of wine operations for Bellacana Winery Vineyards, said, “I think we’d be willing to do it (pay a fee). A lot of us spent a lot of money on our parklets during the pandemic, paying triple the price of lumber,” she said. “I only take up one parking space.”

Some large restaurants take up four spaces, and some like Kin, The Publican, Himalayan and Lupe’s Diner already have outdoor patios, Lindsay pointed out.

She said she didn’t think smaller businesses should have to pay the same administrative fee as larger establishments, and “everybody should follow all the guidelines,” including aesthetic and disabled access.

The parklet has been a big help to her business, she said.

“The parklet doubles my space. I have 800 square feet inside,” she said. “The parklet allows me to have parties and a bigger revenue stream, making up for the money we lost when we were closed down.”

Mutt Lynch Winery co-owner Brenda Lynch said the business would be open to paying “a reasonable fee” to keep the parklet on Windsor Road.

“Having the parklet is essential to our providing a safe space for tourists and locals alike,” she said. “And we are still rebuilding our customer base post-COVID as wine tourism slowly returns. Without the parklet, we most likely wouldn’t survive.”

At the meeting, Ricard said the fee structure would be tied to the cost of rent and would be determined on a dollar-per-square-foot basis.

A sample of fees that could be charged, from a city that recently instituted a fee program, Healdsburg, showed a total annual cost of $4,200 for a 100-by-100-square-foot restaurant at $1.50 per foot, including a $2,400 administrative fee. A 678-square-foot restaurant would run $14,604, including the administrative fee.

“We need to find a price point so it is affordable but also makes them think about whether it’s worth paying the fee year-round,” he said.

A man who identified himself as “Tim” told the council he enjoys the parklets because “they’re fun and they slow down traffic.”

But Richard Bellomo, co-owner of Something Special jewelry, believes the parklets are inhibiting his business.

“My customers call me constantly; ‘We can’t come in today because there is no parking.’ This was supposed to be temporary, taken down after Christmas, and it went on an extra two years,” he said.

There was talk among the council and staff of redesigning the parklets or increasing the use of patios through improvements. Were there other areas in town that could be used for more parking, both Salmon and Councilman Mike Wall asked.

None were readily apparent, Ricard said.

Fudge asked how the town would use the fees generated by the parklets.

Town Attorney Juan Sanchez said the revenue would go into the general fund and could be used for any purpose the council directed.

Salmon said, “we really do have a problem, I’m hearing. It (the parklets program) does energize the town. That really means a lot to a full restaurant (to have a parklet.)”

“One business flourishes, while another one suffers,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.