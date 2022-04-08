Windsor passes campaign contribution limits

Campaign donors will be limited to $500 for town council candidates and $1,000 for mayoral candidates in the future, according to an ordinance approved by the Windsor Town Council.

The new ordinance, which follows a state law that took effect Jan. 1 that set a $4,900 default contribution limit, will affect spending for the next general election on Nov. 8. It was passed unanimously on a first reading Tuesday and will be brought back to the council for a second reading at its April 20 meeting. It is expected to go into effect May 20.

Any contributions received before May 20 would be subject only to the state limit, according to a report by the Windsor Town Attorney’s office.

Council member Deb Fudge said the issue became top of mind after a former member of the council “went way too far” in campaign spending.

Ex-Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who resigned under pressure last May after being accused of sexual assault by at least 13 women, amassed more than $91,000 for his mayoral campaign in 2020, much of it from out-of-town real estate interests, eclipsing all other candidates combined. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Salmon said last June that the council would be considering an ordinance to limit campaign donations and the panel was presented with options by staff in the fall.

The two candidates in the current race for a seat on the Town Council next Tuesday, Mike Wall and Stephanie Ahmad, have spent moderate amounts on their campaigns.

Wall’s campaign disclosure statement as of March 26, the most recent filing period, listed total expenditures at $5,226.35; Ahmad’s total expenditures were $16,897 as of the same date.

The council decided not to include “in-kind” contributions in the ordinance after a robust discussion about what would be considered “in kind.”

Enforcement of the campaign spending limits will fall to the town’s administrative staff, and would involve a fine of three times the allowed limit, according to Town Attorney Jose Sanchez.

If fines are ignored, the town could go to court to collect the debt, he added.

