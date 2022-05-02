Windsor police investigate shooting that injured 2

Authorities investigating a shooting in Windsor over the weekend believe two men who were treated for injuries at Sonoma County hospitals were hurt in the gunfire, according to the Windsor Police Department.

The investigation began Saturday, after residents in the 900 block of Gemini Drive reported hearing gunfire at about 11 p.m., the department said in a news release.

Deputies found a vehicle with bullet holes in it, blood and ammunition casings, but nobody connected to the gunfire was seen in the area, according to Sgt. Dylan Fong.

A short time later, a man showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life threatening and detectives connected him to the incident, police said.

Another man connected to the shooting was found by Santa Rosa police during a traffic stop. The man also had injuries that were not life threatening and he was taken to a hospital, police said.

Fong said any connection between the two men was unknown to police.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in the shooting, he noted.

Windsor police are asking anybody with information about the case to call detectives at 707-565-2185.

