The Town of Windsor Police Department will be on the lookout for drivers using cellphones Saturday as part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Using a phone or other hand-held devices while driving is illegal in California, authorities reminded in a Wednesday social media post.

On April 6th, 2024, The Town of Windsor Police Department will conduct an enforcement operation focused on drivers... Posted by Town of Windsor Police Department, CA on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Drivers will be fined for their first offense, according to police.

If drivers violate the law a second time in 36 months, they will get a point added to their driver’s record.

In 2021, distracted driving killed 3,522 people across the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone,” Police Chief Michael Raasch said in the post.

The police department urges drivers to pull over and park safely before using their phone. They also advise drivers should silence their phones and put it somewhere out of reach while on the road.

The program is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety. Windsor police will hold a second operation later this month.