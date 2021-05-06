Windsor requests grand jury involvement as Foppoli lashes out at recall effort

Windsor officials formerly requested a grand jury investigation Thursday of Mayor Dominic Foppoli, advancing a long shot bid to remove the embattled city leader.

Foppoli, meanwhile, began his defense against a recall campaign, calling the organizers behind the effort that appears to have broad popular support “a small group of obstructive individuals.”

The letter from town officials to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office sought to begin a grand jury proceeding that can remove an elected official for “willful or corrupt misconduct in office.” Legal experts have said such an effort faces an uphill battle and a long timeline, although any recall election and criminal proceedings against could be similarly protracted.

Foppoli has remained defiant in the face of sexual assault allegations publicly leveled against him by seven women and mounting calls for his resignation. He sent Windsor officials a statement on Wednesday that cast the recall campaign against him as politically motivated.

Those behind the United Residents to Recall Foppoli campaign, he said, were committed to “destroying a local leader.”

“They do not have Windsor’s best interests in mind,” Foppoli said in the statement. “They seek to advance their own leadership by any means necessary including tearing me down with false allegations.”

But the calls for Foppoli’s resignation or removal from office have been widespread in the wake of sexual assault allegations made public by seven women. Most elected officials in Sonoma County, including lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento, have joined in the call for the mayor to resign .

Windsor Town Clerk Maria De La O declared that the recall campaign had successfully filed the paperwork needed to begin the effort on April 29. Leaders of the campaign have said they hope to begin gathering signatures by the middle of this month.

A timeline, and pathway, for the grand jury is less certain.

“The allegations against At-large Mayor Foppoli relate to behavior both outside his official duties as Mayor and conduct alleged to have occurred while the Mayor was acting in his official capacity,” Windsor Town Manager Ken MacNab said in a press statement. The letter to Ravitch included similar language.

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch has recused her office from investigating the sexual assault allegations against Foppoli. Her recusal came after Esther Lemus, a Windsor councilwoman and a deputy prosecutor in Ravitch’s office, became the sixth woman to publicly accuse Foppoli of sexual assault.

Ravitch has asked Windsor officials to redirect the request to the California Attorney General’s Office, a spokesperson for her office confirmed.

The state Attorney General’s Office and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office are leading the criminal investigation into Foppoli.

See letter here:

At-large Mayor Foppoli Answer to Recall Effort Allegations 05-05-21.pdf

