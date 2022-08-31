Windsor residents speak out against impact of proposed asphalt plant

Some Windsor residents objected Tuesday night to the proposed relocation of an asphalt plant to their town during a public meeting held at Town Hall.

Residents, mostly in person, although the meeting was available on Zoom, said they were concerned about the impact the plant proposed by the Santa Rosa-based BoDean Co. would have on Windsor.

“This is a town with a lot of families,” said outspoken opponent Carrie Marvin before the meeting. “We already had smoke from the fires. … This could be significantly worse.”

One speaker suggested out-of-town owners want to put “a big dirty plant here.”

The meeting was held to hear from the public about any environmental issues they felt should be addressed in an environmental impact report that will be prepared, said Kim Voge, a planner with the town’s Community Development Department.

Once a draft EIR is completed, there will be a public review and comment period. Next up will be a Planning Commission hearing, and finally the Town Council will consider the project, probably in about a year, she said.

The proposed project site is near where Shiloh Road crosses Highway 101. The plant would be built on a portion of a 13.46-acre industrial site on Caletti Avenue.

The Windsor plant would take the place of a similar operation in Santa Rosa, which is being phased out because the current use no longer fits with the city’s plans for the neighborhood, which has been earmarked for dense housing development.

The plant was operating legally at the time it was built more than 20 years ago, but was grandfathered in after the city changed the zoning.

BoDean Co. founders Dean and Belinda “Bo” Soiland told The Press Democrat in June 2019 that their new, larger site in Windsor is better suited for continued industrial use than the current site south of West College Avenue.

The Windsor plant will be the same size and scope as the Santa Rosa site, but will offer improved technology and less environmental impact, according to Dean Soiland.

The Santa Rosa plant has been the subject of numerous complaints from neighbors over the years, who take issue with the noise and smell associated with producing the hot, sticky substance used to build roads and fill potholes.

Several Tuesday evening speakers said they were concerned about violations filed against the company, including one made in 2020 by the North Coast Regional Water Control Board. Violations that were noted included “ineffective erosion/sediment control features … and spill response.”

Resident Tanni Coris said the company “has made a lot of mistakes” regarding environmental requirements. “If after all this time they are still doing this kind of stuff, why are we even considering them?” she asked.

Additional comments are still being taken by Windsor staff through 6 p.m. Sept. 10. Email kvoge@townofwindsor.com or send written comments in care of Voge or Patrick Streeter, director of the Community Development Department, at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, 95492.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.