Windsor restaurants end on-site dining after warning about public health orders

Two popular Windsor restaurants have ended outdoor dining after briefly defying local and state health regulations meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, following a warning from state regulators that their alcohol licenses could be revoked.

Owners of the neighboring restaurants on the Windsor Town Green, David Culley of KC’s American Kitchen and JC Adams of KIN, said they knowingly flouted the pandemic restrictions on Dec.18 and 19, offering outdoor dining about a week after new restrictions went into effect. Each cited frustration with what they described as unjust regulations on restaurants despite the adoption of extensive — and costly — modifications to keep diners safe.

The warnings and closures come at a time when state and county officials have shut or limited a wide swath of businesses to try to tamp down the spread of the virus, which has ballooned in December and swamped hospitals in parts of the state. In Sonoma County, officials have fielded thousands of complaints of potential health order violations, including several involving the operation of an unpermitted restaurant that may have been serving diners indoors for months.

The latest shutdown order includes mandates that local restaurants close all forms of on-site dining, though it also bars nonessential hotel and vacation home stays, closes hair salons and places limits on other types of business.

Retailers and grocery stores are allowed to have customers indoors but must limit the number of people inside.

The restrictions, which are set to expire on Jan. 9, are similar to those imposed across the state in March.

“There’s no way in the world where my restaurant is set up to just do to-gos and be profitable,” said Culley, who laid off more than 30 employees at KC’s after the latest shutdown.

“It’s hypocritical that these other stores are allowed to stay open,” Culley said, calling out “overpacked stores … people with their masks hanging down below their nose.”

Calls from the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which notified both businesses that failure to comply with the health restrictions could jeopardize their licenses to sell alcohol, and warnings from Windsor Police were enough to convince the restaurateurs to end outdoor dinning after two days.

Still, the steady stream of clientele KC’s received in the two-day period was enough to offset losses, estimated at several thousands of dollars a week, Culley said.

KIN made about $10,000 in sales each day they opened for outdoor dining, roughly triple what the restaurant was making with takeout orders only, Adams said.

Despite the gains, both business owners said they did not plan to defy the restrictions again.

“We just wanted to do right by our team,” Adams said. “I did this because we have bills to pay. We have team members that have families to support.”

Alcoholic Beverage Control, the agency that governs who can manufacture, transport and sell alcoholic beverages in the state, has been working with the California Office of Emergency Services COVID-19 Task Force since July 1 to enforce public health orders at licensed establishments, said John Carr, a spokesman for the California Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Employees with the state agency can address compliance issues over the phone and in-person visits, through the issuance of citations and by revoking licenses, he added.

As of Monday, the agency had written citations for 152 businesses suspected of violating health mandates statewide, though none were located in Sonoma County, data provided by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control shows.

Locally, the latest orders have led to an increase of calls to a county-operated tip line that fields reports of health order scofflaws, said Tyra Harrington, the code enforcement manager with the county’s permitting department.

Since the hotline debuted in early August, the county has received upward of 2,800 complaints, about 1,900 of which contained enough information to respond, Harrington said.

Of those complaints, the county’s code enforcement officers responded to 234 calls and subsequently issued eight citations, which result in a $1,000 fine for the responsible party.

Offenses reported in city jurisdictions are forwarded to officials there and callers are told to call local law enforcement agencies if the activity happens after business hours, Harrington said.

Recent tips led code inspectors and environmental health inspectors to a private property on Stony Point Road near Millbrae Avenue on Sunday where they discovered an unpermitted kitchen run by six people and about 30 people eating and drinking inside an accessory building that was being used as a dining hall, Harrington said.

County officials are looking into reports that the clandestine operation has been charging guests to dine there on weekends since February and are concerned about whether the location has been a source of high coronavirus spread, Sonoma County spokesman Paul Gullixson said.

The owner of the property was given a $1,000 citation for disregarding the county’s health order, as well as zoning violation for operating a restaurant without a permit, Harrington said.

More recently, the Timber Cove Resort and the Bodega Bay Lodge along the Sonoma Coast were fined for allowing nonessential workers to lodge there, which is not allowed by the county’s public health orders, Harrington said.

The Timber Cove Resort was additionally found to be in violation of rules prohibiting operating an indoor restaurant, she added.

Requests for an interview at both businesses Thursday afternoon were not returned that day and the property owner on Stony Point Road could not be reached.

Harrington said the $1,000 citations are reserved for the most severe offenders and those who repeatedly ignore public health rules.

“There’s been plenty of education,” Harrington said. “We just feel like these specific things were so well known and they were just blatantly ignoring the rules.”

