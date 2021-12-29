Windsor rideshare stabbing suspect arrested

A Santa Rosa man suspected of stabbing a rideshare driver on Christmas was arrested Monday on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Tristan Hardin, 19, was taken into custody just after 4 p.m. near the northbound lanes on the southern end of the bridge, said Officer Darrel Horner of the California Highway Patrol Marin office.

Horner said he did not have details about why Hardin was on the bridge or how he got there.

Hardin was booked into the Sonoma County Jail about 11:50 p.m. Monday and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to Sonoma County jail records.

He’s suspected of randomly attacking the driver near the entrance of Shiloh Ranch Regional Park.

The driver was expected to survive after being stabbed twice in the neck and once in an elbow, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Hardin’s mother told The Press Democrat her son suffered a psychotic episode, but had never been violent or hurt anyone before.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi