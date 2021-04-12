Windsor schedules special meeting to consider demanding Foppoli’s resignation

The Town of Windsor is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to consider demanding that Mayor Dominic Foppoli resign.

Members of the public can participate in the meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/j/93594176326. They also can dial 877-853-5247 and enter Webinar ID 935 9417 6326.

Since the San Francisco Chronicle reported allegations Thursday that Foppoli had sexually assaulted four women between 2003 and 2019, two more women have come forward. One is Town Councilwoman Esther Lemus, who said she suspects Foppoli in two cases where she says she was drugged and sexually assaulted in February and August 2020 while in his company.

The allegations were made in an interview with The Press Democrat after Foppoli issued a statement of his own accusing Lemus of coercing him into a “sexual situation.”

Lemus and fellow council members Sam Salmon and Deb Fudge have all called on Foppoli to resign immediately. A fifth council seat is vacant and is up for a May election. At least three candidates vying for the seat have said Foppoli should step down.

On Sunday, his brother Joe Foppoli, owner of Christopher Creek Winery, told reporters he has taken steps to remove Foppoli as CEO and co-owner of the winery. He also said he is urging him to resign as mayor.

““Elected officials should be held to higher standards of moral character and no matter what comes out, he has not done that and he needs to step down,” he said. “This is not good for the community. I’m so disappointed and disgusted.”