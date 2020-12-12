Windsor school explores bringing more students to campus in defiance of county, state

Less than two days before Sonoma County reimposed strict limits under the latest coronavirus related stay-at-home order, a small, private religious school in Windsor told families it would push to increase on-campus offerings beyond what has been deemed permissible by state and county officials.

Tad Theiss, principal at Windsor Christian Academy, which serves approximately 140 kindergarten through eighth grade students, emailed parents Thursday claiming a lawsuit filed by three Jewish and two Christian schools in southern California had opened the door to religious schools serving more students than previously allowed under state order.

“The school board and I have decided to expand our current ’cohort’ program to include more grades,” Theiss wrote, asking parents to respond to a survey about how many would send their children to campus for in-person instruction.

The move comes as the rate of new coronavirus infections in Sonoma County has nearly doubled in the past two weeks and county officials instituted stringent stay at home orders that take effect Saturday.

Theiss did not return calls requesting comment Friday.

Windsor Christian Academy opened the school year with in-person classes for kindergarten through second graders under the state’s so-called “small cohort” guidance meant to serve students with the most acute needs who would not be served under distance learning: Special education students, English learners, foster youth and homeless students. In the state guidelines, the number of students allowed to return in that model should not exceed 25% of total enrollment.

While the school’s youngest students were on campus, third through eighth graders were in distance learning.

But in his email Thursday, Theiss said that because broader reopening waivers have been put on hold by the state and because Sonoma County has yet to move from the purple to red coronavirus tier that would allow a modified return to campus, officials decided to make the move.

"In the absence of tighter restrictions from Sonoma County, the state can no longer require religious schools to limit an individual school’s cohort participation to 25% of total enrollment per a lawsuit that was brought against Gavin Newsom,“ Theiss wrote. ”We have contacted (Sonoma County Office of Education) and they referred us back to the state’s cohort guidelines. Therefore, we feel that we have the freedom to expand our cohorts.“

But on Friday Sonoma County Office of Education Superintendent Steve Herrington described the school’s proposal as using a “very broad interpretation” of the rules. Even so, Herrington said his office does not have the authority to shut down a program.

“We are not a policing agency,” he said. “Our real role and responsibility as it relates to the schools’ implementation of the health order is we are a conduit of information.”

When asked Friday about the proposal, County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase indicated it didn’t appear to adhere to county guidelines but referred questions to deputy county counsel Adam Radtke. Radtke was unavailable for comment Friday.

In October, the Presentation School in Sonoma became the first school in Sonoma County to gain state approval for a waiver to reopen for modified, in-person instruction. At that time, Windsor Christian Academy was among the 12 schools whose applications were pending county and state approval. Since then, 10 schools — 9 private and one public — have received waivers. Windsor Christian Academy has not.

In his email, Theiss indicated he expected a waiver when the state begins processing them again.

The lawsuit cited by Theiss in his email to families was dismissed, but some schools contend it gives religious schools more leeway to open by following health guidelines for places of worship. Following those guidelines, Theiss’ email implies his school is allowed to have small learning cohorts that meet in person.

Yavneh Hebrew Academy in Los Angeles, a lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, this week became the latest among a number of the litigants in the case forced to temporarily shut down in-person classes in the wake of multiple COVID-19 cases.

Windsor Christian Academy’s plan to expand its cohort program would be reliant on parent volunteers to provide a break for teachers, according to Theiss’ email asking parents whether they will send their child to in-person classes.

“This will then allow us to determine the number of cohorts necessary, and the number of adults needed to help staff each cohort,” he wrote. “Please understand that we can not open new cohorts until we have adult staffing in place. Our teachers need daily breaks by law, and we want them to maintain their sanity.”

Bringing parents onto campus may run afoul of guidelines, Herrington said.

“Volunteers are not allowed on campus. That is another health restriction,” he said.

It marks the second time this school year that Windsor Christian Academy has come to the attention of county officials for their on-campus operations.

In August county officials were alerted when the school was offering ungraded physical education, arts and music classes. In response to an inquiry, Theiss emailed the County Office of Education stating that enrichment classes were held twice a week for a total of 75 minutes and limited to three classes at a time, spread throughout campus.

Theiss said the 140-student enrollment was split between 10 classes — indicating a class would consist of an average of 14 students and be within cohort guidelines.

In the same email, Theiss explained that art and music would normally take place outside, but an August heatwave had pushed students indoors. The classes were moved to the 600-person capacity sanctuary and limited to one class at at time, he said.

After the inquiry in August, Theiss reportedly told county officials the school would stop the enrichment program until it could be determined it met county health and safety guidelines.

Staff writer Julie Johnson contributed to this story.