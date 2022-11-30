Windsor shop stocks shelves with eco-consciousness products

Sonoma County Trading Company carries all natural household soaps, self-care products, home goods, accessories, up-cycled clothing and more. The business’ goal is to carry products that are eco-friendly, zero-waste, sustainable, recycled or up-cycled. Over 90% of the vendors are women-owned and small businesses.

“Stop doing nothing because you can’t do everything.”

These eight simple words hang on a sign in the back of Sonoma County Trading Company’s store inside the Raley’s on Lakewood Drive in Windsor. In a sense, they represent the shop’s mantra.

The business bills itself as a “zero-waste shop and refillery,” which means it is a place where customers can buy a variety of different organic and eco-friendly products that represent a commitment to sustainability.

Roughly half the options include soap, shampoo, laundry detergent and other items that come in bulk — for these, customers must bring their own bottles to refill by the fluid ounce. The other half of the inventory is composed of materials designed to be reused over time — everything from bamboo toothbrushes to special biodegradable dishcloths made of cellulose.

The shop is the brainchild of Kim Neal, a Healdsburg-based entrepreneur who has made it her personal mission to inspire others to reduce and re-use to make the world a healthier one for future generations.

“More than anything I want to get people to think about the waste we’re producing, how we’re trashing the Earth, and what we can do to slow down and make this a better place for our kids to raise their kids in,” she said. “Small acts really do change the world.”

Finding a purpose, passion

After years of working in retail, Neal always knew she wanted to own a shop. She just never knew what she’d sell.

Then, in October 2017, she, her husband, and their two daughters moved to Fiji for her husband’s job.

Living on an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Neal witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of single-use plastics on the environment. Every day Neal and her daughters pulled plastic toothbrushes, razors, grocery bags and water bottles from the pristine white beaches and the turquoise blue water. The waste made them angry and fearful for the future.

Neal, who is of Filipino descent, vowed that when she returned to California she’d open a shop focused on unpackaged, sustainable products. When the family moved back in July 2020, Neal got to work.

First, she sourced products from all over the country. Next, she secured the anchor location in the Community Shops, a brand-new 3,400-square-foot co-op that has taken over former aisle space in the southeast corner of the Raley’s store.

Though Neal’s corner location of the co-op is small — it’s no more than 200 square feet — it has been a great launching pad for her fledgling business.

Neal’s store opened in March 2021 and other vendors filled out the co-op space over the next few months. David Hamelburg, who runs the co-op, said now there are more than 30 local makers and vendors in the space, and noted that Neal helped set the tone.

“Kim’s story is all about sustainability, mission and people — that resonates with everything we’re trying to do,” he said. “Her business is both good for the community and good for the Earth.”

Creating a sustainable store

Sonoma County Trading Company is laid out like a horseshoe with the refillery on an island in the center.

The refillery features 18 products, including four different cleaning products from Mabel. There are seven laundry and kitchen products from vendors such as Humble Suds, Root & Splendor, Nellie’s and Sapadilla. As far as hair products go, there are two from Plain Products. There are three bath and body products from Heliotrope and two different scents of Castile multi-use soap.

All these products come in bulk.

Customers can either buy containers for them or bring their own containers from home. Prices range from 32 cents to $1.30 per fluid ounce, depending on both product and availability.

The rest of the shop comprises wooden shelves with an eclectic mix of sustainable products.

Roughly 90% of the products are from women-owned small businesses. Many are from companies local to the American West.

Among the best-sellers: shampoo bars, toothpaste tablets from San Francisco-based Huppy, and Swedish dishcloths, 8-inch-by-8-inch towels made of cotton and cellulose. There also are travel bags made from recycled ocean plastic and “upcycled” flannel shirts that Neal and her daughters have bleached by hand.

One of the most curious items is solid dish soap, which takes the form of a bar and lasts as long as three or four bottles of Palmolive or Dawn.

Inspirational messages hang above the shelves so customers can feel empowered as they shop.

One of them is the sign that bears the message imploring people to stop doing nothing because they can’t do everything — for Neal, this was a transformational idea.