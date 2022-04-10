Subscribe

Windsor special election could determine town’s direction

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 10, 2022, 2:11PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Two very different Town Council candidates are on the ballot as Windsor residents drop off their mail-in ballots or vote in person in Tuesday’s special election to fill council’s long-vacant fifth seat.

Mike Wall has based his campaign on his vehement opposition to the proposed civic center project and the town-developer agreement, while Stephanie Ahmad has taken a more open stance on both and talking more about other issues.

Still, it seems that the project by developer Robert Green, which would be built on the northern edge of the Town Green and include a hotel and conference center, high-end residential units, a new town hall, police station and library, is the most talked-about topic as voters make their choice. A third candidate, Evan Kubota, dropped out because he didn’t want to split the “anti-Green” vote, he said. His name will still appear on the ballot.

Many in Windsor say they hope having a full five council members again will help heal the town after more than a year of political turmoil amid a pandemic. The outcome of the election and the vote on the exclusive negotiating agreement with Green, which runs out June 30, could determine the future direction of the town.

Ahmad, 37, a senior associate attorney and Windsor Unified School District trustee, has said she would vote no on the project in its current state but is open to changes and considers the extension of the exclusive agreement “the halfway point,” with much negotiation to be done over how the project will take shape and be financed. She said on her website that she would only support extending it if it meets ”certain elements,” including keeping the library in a central location and consistency with the town’s “vision and values.”

Wall, 45, says he will be voting “to put the best interests of the community ahead of the needs of developers.” A health improvement consultant who ran for Town Council in 2016 on the same issue and lost, he was recruited to run again this time by current Mayor Sam Salmon and Rosa Reynoza, the newest council member. Salmon was appointed after former Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned, and Reynoza won her seat in a special election last May, her fourth run for a seat on the council.

Both Salmon and Reynoza oppose the civic center project and have butted up against Council member Deb Fudge and Vice Mayor Esther Lemus in past votes. Reynoza is Wall’s campaign treasurer. The four seated members also originally split on whether Salmon’s vacant seat should be filled by appointment or through a special election.

Ahmad, an attorney and current Windsor Unified school board member, is informally supported by Lemus and Fudge. Ahmad said she didn’t ask for formal council member endorsements because she wants to be able to work with all four if elected. She is also supported by several local unions, all Windsor Unified School District trustees with whom she’s served and the Sonoma County Democratic Club, she said.

Wall has said he was proud to be asked to run and to be endorsed by Salmon and Reynoza, and asserts that he didn’t seek endorsements from groups outside Windsor because “historically these groups have had undue influence on the direction we have taken here at home.”

Disgraced former Mayor Foppoli, who was supported by outside real estate interests, was roundly criticized for that and for raising more than $90,000 in campaign contributions in 2020.

In May 2021, he resigned after being accused by multiple women — including Lemus — of sexual assault. Foppoli is now the subject of a civil suit filed last week by seven of the accusers, whose attorney said they are tired of waiting for an ongoing investigation to produce criminal charges.

Foppoli has denied any wrongdoing.

Both Wall and Ahmad are married and have elementary-age children and strong family ties to Windsor.

Whoever wins will have the deciding vote on whether to extend the agreement with Green during their term. However, to continue in their role, the winner of the at-large seat will have to run for a different seat in Districts 1, 2 or 4, depending on where they live, again in November. The town switched from at-large to district elections in 2019 after being threatened with a lawsuit by a Southern California attorney who said the current system discriminated against people of color.

Windsor voters queried about their candidate of choice over the weekend were divided, and three people said they hadn’t had time yet to do the research to make a decision.

Rachel Shadburne, 41, who works in her family’s Bekins moving franchise and has young children, said she would vote if she has time to read up on the candidates and drop off a ballot.

“If I had my choice, it would be for whoever is not in favor of ripping up our Town Green,” she said.

Larry and Monica McCabe, a just-retired engineer and a retired preschool teacher, respectively, said they had already voted by mail for Ahmad.

“The big issue is the downtown hotel development, and (Wall) seems a little bit over the top,” said Larry, 62. “The impression you get from him is that if this goes forward, Windsor is going to turn into Pottersville” (a reference to the movie ”It’s A Wonderful LIfe“). ”It seems like Stephanie has a little more broad outlook.”

Monica, 61, said “it was a tough choice” because many neighbors support Wall, but she ultimately opted for Ahmad because she found her “very qualified, and she is not a one-issue candidate.”

Bob Cobb, 74, a retired social worker and volunteer who opposes the Robert Green project because “it’s not a simple deal and it’s not in our best interest,” said he voted for Wall because “he made a clear, concise statement opposing the proposal and extending the exclusive agreement. He also supports community input on any kind of development with shared spaces and greater transparency in regards to the project.”

Cobb also said he backs Wall because the candidate opposes the payment of in-lieu fees by developers for affordable housing rather than requiring them to include units in their housing projects. He found Ahmad’s statements on the civic center proposal to be too vague.

Longtime council-watcher and Wall supporter Betsy Mallace, 60, said the candidate, whom she has known for years, is “a very good businessman and he understands the dollars and cents and the tone and values of the town. He has done his research on the developer, Robert Green, and he doesn’t support him.”

“I voted for Stephanie Ahmad,” said Jess Foell, 25, who co-owns the downtown Windsor clothing boutique, Trace & Jess, with her mother Tracy Adams. “She came into the store and told me why she was running. She kind of got to know me and asked what we needed from her to be successful. I felt good putting my vote in for her.”

The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters mailed 16,903 ballots — all Windsor residents eligible to vote — and had received back 4,414 back as of Friday.

This is the first “Voter’s Choice” election the county has held since supervisors approved the plan in December. The new model has allowed people to vote in-person at early voting centers or to drop their ballots at the centers or into official ballot boxes at Oliver’s Market and the Registrar of Voters office since mid-March.

Voters are no longer tied to precinct polling places, meaning they can vote wherever is convenient, mail or drop-off their ballots until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Also, as in the past, as long as their ballots are postmarked by April 12, they will be counted up to seven days after the election.

Votes are expected to be unofficially tabulated and results ready some time around 10 p.m Tuesday, according to Wendy Hudson, chief deputy of the Registrar of Voters office.

Because of new Press Democrat deadlines, readers will need to consult the updated election story on pressdemocrat.com after about 10:30 p.m. to see the latest vote count and reaction to it. They may also check the Registrar of Voters website: sonomacounty.ca.gov/vote for the latest results after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

