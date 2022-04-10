Windsor special election could determine town’s direction

Two very different Town Council candidates are on the ballot as Windsor residents drop off their mail-in ballots or vote in person in Tuesday’s special election to fill council’s long-vacant fifth seat.

Mike Wall has based his campaign on his vehement opposition to the proposed civic center project and the town-developer agreement, while Stephanie Ahmad has taken a more open stance on both and talking more about other issues.

Still, it seems that the project by developer Robert Green, which would be built on the northern edge of the Town Green and include a hotel and conference center, high-end residential units, a new town hall, police station and library, is the most talked-about topic as voters make their choice. A third candidate, Evan Kubota, dropped out because he didn’t want to split the “anti-Green” vote, he said. His name will still appear on the ballot.

Many in Windsor say they hope having a full five council members again will help heal the town after more than a year of political turmoil amid a pandemic. The outcome of the election and the vote on the exclusive negotiating agreement with Green, which runs out June 30, could determine the future direction of the town.

Ahmad, 37, a senior associate attorney and Windsor Unified School District trustee, has said she would vote no on the project in its current state but is open to changes and considers the extension of the exclusive agreement “the halfway point,” with much negotiation to be done over how the project will take shape and be financed. She said on her website that she would only support extending it if it meets ”certain elements,” including keeping the library in a central location and consistency with the town’s “vision and values.”

Wall, 45, says he will be voting “to put the best interests of the community ahead of the needs of developers.” A health improvement consultant who ran for Town Council in 2016 on the same issue and lost, he was recruited to run again this time by current Mayor Sam Salmon and Rosa Reynoza, the newest council member. Salmon was appointed after former Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned, and Reynoza won her seat in a special election last May, her fourth run for a seat on the council.

Both Salmon and Reynoza oppose the civic center project and have butted up against Council member Deb Fudge and Vice Mayor Esther Lemus in past votes. Reynoza is Wall’s campaign treasurer. The four seated members also originally split on whether Salmon’s vacant seat should be filled by appointment or through a special election.

Ahmad, an attorney and current Windsor Unified school board member, is informally supported by Lemus and Fudge. Ahmad said she didn’t ask for formal council member endorsements because she wants to be able to work with all four if elected. She is also supported by several local unions, all Windsor Unified School District trustees with whom she’s served and the Sonoma County Democratic Club, she said.

Wall has said he was proud to be asked to run and to be endorsed by Salmon and Reynoza, and asserts that he didn’t seek endorsements from groups outside Windsor because “historically these groups have had undue influence on the direction we have taken here at home.”

Disgraced former Mayor Foppoli, who was supported by outside real estate interests, was roundly criticized for that and for raising more than $90,000 in campaign contributions in 2020.

In May 2021, he resigned after being accused by multiple women — including Lemus — of sexual assault. Foppoli is now the subject of a civil suit filed last week by seven of the accusers, whose attorney said they are tired of waiting for an ongoing investigation to produce criminal charges.

Foppoli has denied any wrongdoing.

Both Wall and Ahmad are married and have elementary-age children and strong family ties to Windsor.

Whoever wins will have the deciding vote on whether to extend the agreement with Green during their term. However, to continue in their role, the winner of the at-large seat will have to run for a different seat in Districts 1, 2 or 4, depending on where they live, again in November. The town switched from at-large to district elections in 2019 after being threatened with a lawsuit by a Southern California attorney who said the current system discriminated against people of color.

Windsor voters queried about their candidate of choice over the weekend were divided, and three people said they hadn’t had time yet to do the research to make a decision.

Rachel Shadburne, 41, who works in her family’s Bekins moving franchise and has young children, said she would vote if she has time to read up on the candidates and drop off a ballot.