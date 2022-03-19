Windsor survey takes pulse of town on finances

A so-called “satisfaction survey” commissioned by the town of Windsor is asking residents via text, phone and email about Windsor programs, services and finances, and whether residents think it’s better to increase taxes or cut services to improve the city’s budget situation.

Independent research firms of GRA and McGuire Research are choosing respondents using a scientific sampling process and will be conducting the survey through March 29.

Mayor Sam Salmon said Friday he has heard that some residents have been hanging up on the recorded survey calls, because they’re an annoyance or overly long.

“I think some are hanging up because they don’t want a tax and don’t want to hear about giving ideas for how to raise money,” he said.

Some who have been contacted have been reaching out to Town Hall with questions about the survey and some issues with how the survey has been communicated, Windsor interim City Manager Mark Linder said in an email.

But for the most part, “participation has been good,” Linder said.

Individual responses will remain confidential, anonymous and used only for research purposes, according to the town’s website.

Council is asking for residents’ views about a possible tax revenue measure because it needs to supplement its budget. The town is working to recover from revenue losses largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff members are searching for ways to make cuts and raise revenue.

“They’re trying to get an accurate take of the town,” Salmon said. “It’s part of our process to look at revenue generation and cuts. We’re about to start the budget process.“

Salmon said expenses like pavement maintenance, which could cost millions of dollars, will have to be weighed by citizens.

“We could ask, ‘If you want your street in good repair, are you willing to pay for it?’” he said.

Vice Mayor Esther Lemus said the findings of the survey will be discussed with the public at a future Town Council meeting. “The information will be useful and relevant and will help us make an informed decision,” she said.

Steve Toler, a partner with Management Partners, a local government consultant that has been working with the council on its finances, said at a Feb. 16 meeting that a one-time infusion of $6.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provided “revenue replenishment” and helped Windsor avoid “catastrophic losses in the general fund.”

But he emphasized that the town “needs to fill that gap.”

Some revenue sources such as from hotel tax collections, are looking up, he reported. But with personnel costs and the expense of the town’s contract with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office expected to rise, the general fund is going to require new revenue sources or expenditure cuts of $900,000, or 4% of Windsor’s annual budget, to maintain general fund reserves at the target goal of 25%, Toler said.

Anyone seeking more information on the survey is asked to contact town.manager@townofwindsor.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.