Windsor to honor WWII fighter pilots with memorial wall

To contribute to the Windsor Historical Society’s fundraising effort for the memorial wall honoring Windsor WWII fighter pilots who lost their lives, call Karen Alves at 707-328-9719 or email her at sums@pacbell.net .

Despite some concerns about graffiti and skateboarders, the Windsor Town Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the location and conceptual design of a granite wall memorial honoring Windsor World War II soldiers who lost their lives.

The memorial, which will feature one hexagon made from three 4-foot by 4-foot panels of granite will be positioned just north of the existing American, California and POW flags on the Windsor Town Green. It will face the existing walkway and flagpoles, and its rear will protected by a small fence.

The memorial will also include bronze plaques that contain the names of fallen fighter pilots who were stationed at the Santa Rosa Army Airfield, as well as six large medallions representing all branches of the military.

The town has supported several other programs and projects honoring military veterans, including the current Hometown Heroes Military Banner program, which placed 81 banners downtown to recognize local active-duty men and women in all branches of the U.S. armed forces.

Michael A. Hall Park, built in 1993, honors U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Michael A. Hall, who was killed in the Gulf War. In addition, the Town Green stage was named after retired U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Bennett “Bud” Sparks following a “generous donation” from his family, according to the city staff report.

Resident Karen Alves, in collaboration with the Windsor Historical Society, offered to lead a fundraising initiative for a World War II memorial statue and plaque in February 2021.

Then in the summer of 2021 the Russian River VFW Post 768 offered to donate money toward a memorial wall that had been included in the town’s capital improvement program for fiscal year 2025-26, and soon after presented the town with a $10,000 check.

The project design passed by the council on Wednesday is a combination of both proposals.

The council, on Wednesday, abandoned the idea of having the wall set into a hillside on the green, another option presented, after it learned that the town Parks and Recreation Commission had met Feb. 9 and pointed out that military standards require memorials to face flags.

Lighting will be included to illuminate the names and discourage graffiti.

Parks and Recreation Commission Vice Chair Tanya Potter has a military background and mentioned the military tradition at a previous meeting, Jon Davis, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, told the council.

“It’s going to be amazing,” said Council member Rosa Reynoza, who said her son recently joined the Marines. “I listened to the Parks and Recreation meeting and I really appreciated Mrs. Potter speaking up.”

Council members who had originally favored the idea of setting the memorial into a hillside expressed some concerns about the vulnerability the back of the wall would have in case of vandalism.

“I respect what Tanya and the veterans have said,” Council member Deb Fudge said. “I worry about the back being so open, even with a fence. I wish the names would face out so we could read them.”

Security cameras planned for the area could help in that regard, Davis said.

Mayor Sam Salmon said the design details of the memorial may also depend on cost and how much money is raised.

The approval of a design option allows Alves and the historical society “to continue fundraising while assuring donors that the project can move forward once funded,” Davis wrote in his report to the council.

Alves told the council that North Bay Monument recommends polishing the panels to a very high shine. That would make it easier to buff out graffiti, she said, and putting an Eagle on the middle panel could keep people from walking or skate boarding on the memorial wall.

The town is contributing staff time to the project and will be tasked with protecting the wall once it’s built, according to Davis’ report. The staff will return with “construction-level” drawings before final approval, Davis said.

“I like doing this project; I like to bring the community together,” Alves said after the meeting. “I’m hoping to attract veterans to the project so they can be proud of it and get the recognition they deserve. I’m glad Windsor is so supportive of veterans.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or at 707-521-5209.