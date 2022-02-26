Windsor Town Council candidate forum slated by Sonoma County League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters of Sonoma County is sponsoring a forum for Windsor Town Council candidates on March 3.

The forum will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. via Zoom.

Anyone wanting to join the webinar may access it by going to shorturl.at/svCQ3.

The webinar ID is 820 6882 8250. The pass code is 907155. You can also join by telephone by calling 1-669-900-6833.

The candidates are attorney Stephanie Ahmad and health consultant Michael Wall. Evan Kubota, a private security consultant, withdrew from the race and threw his support to Wall.

Both Kubota and Wall oppose the civic center project proposed for the Windsor Town Green and the developer, Robert Green. Ahmad has taken a less adamant stance, saying she has studied the project and has suggestions to make it work, although she says she, too, would not vote for the project as it is now proposed.

For more information on the forum go to lwvsonoma.org.

