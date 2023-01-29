The Windsor Town Council is expected to approve a new ordinance at its Wednesday meeting making it unlawful to participate in sideshow activity, street races and reckless driving exhibitions on public streets and off-street parking facilities.

Those who participate, are passengers or spectators would be in violation of the new law. The ordinance was already approved on a first reading at the council’s Dec. 21 meeting.

The move follows similar actions by Santa Rosa last year and other California cities where legal sanctions have been stiffened for sideshow organizers and participants. Rohnert Park also is pursuing rules to deter the large crowds that gather around sideshows and rein in organizers promoting events on social media.

Windsor Police Chief Michael Raasch said although there have not been any “large-scale sideshows in town, the passing of the ordinance will give us the tools to effectively deal with sideshows if they were to occur in Windsor.”

Those prosecuted could face a misdemeanor subject to a maximum of six months in jail and a fine of $1,000, unless at the discretion of the town attorney or district attorney the violation is reduced to an infraction. They would also be held responsible for damages.

Santa Rosa has seen most of the largest local sideshows, and several have resulted in shootings, stabbings, property damage and police pursuits.

Santa Rosa police took an aggressive patrol stance over the weekend of Jan. 20-22 when rumors of pending shows were swirling. Officials reiterated the department’s zero-tolerance policy, announced that those who participated would have their cars impounded for 30 days, and would have to pay $3,000 to get them out.

They also said they were coordinating with other nearby law enforcement agencies, who were ready to send additional officers and deputies. No sideshows materialized, but the department on Tuesday announced the arrest of seven men suspected of promoting and organizing unsanctioned sideshows in July involving about 300 vehicles.

The Windsor ordinance is on the consent calendar.

Other items on the agenda include:

The Windsor council will be hearing and responding to a report on the future of the town’s temporary outdoor dining and commerce program and downtown parking revisions, advanced during the pandemic to allow restaurants to greater flexibility to serve more dining patrons outdoors.

The council is trying to balance the needs of the businesses who want to keep outdoor patios located in parking spaces with the impact on downtown parking space. The staff explored options to create additional parking and encourage parking turnover within the downtown area. Options include creating and enforcing timed parking within the downtown core and developing new parking spaces through construction, reallocation or re-striping existing spaces.

A second reading on a move to revise the town’s current mobile home rent stabilization policies, modifying the cap on annual rent increases, and introducing a regular ordinance to limit the annual rent increase allowed in mobile home parks.

The council on Dec. 21 approved a cap change to 75% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or 4%, whichever is less. Some residents of the Windsor Mobile Country Club had asked the council to drop rent increases to 50% or 3% of the CPI. The council endorsed a compromise that sought to help safeguard residents from being priced out of their homes while providing a reasonable profit to mobile home park owners.

The council meets at Town Hall, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, in Windsor. Meetings start at 6 p.m. in person and virtually.

