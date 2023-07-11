Windsor Town Council set to discuss time-limited parking in hopes of quelling issues

The Windsor Town Council will discuss next week a new resolution aimed at easing parking issues that have plagued downtown for years.

Some businesses, however, aren’t keen on the proposal.

Under the resolution, 119 parking spaces would be converted into free short-term parking — 115 three-hour spaces and four 15-minute spaces — along McClelland Drive between Market Street and Windsor Road; Windsor Road between Emily Rose Circle and Windsor River Road; and DuVander Lane.

The goal, according to the town, is that having time-restricted parking would free up spaces more often.

The Town Council is slated to hold initial discussion on the resolution at its July 19 meeting, but a community meeting about the changes will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside the council’s chambers, at 9291 Old Redwood Highway.

Angela Gobbi has co-owned Diva Salon on McClelland Drive for the past two decades. Parking is usually hardest to find, she said, from about noon to 6 p.m.

Though she acknowledged that’s likely true for any town, she said it seems to be getting worse.

“I don't know why,” she said. “But it’s more so.”

Gobbi suggested parklets — the COVID-19 pandemic-era creations that transitioned parking spaces into covered spaces for eating and gathering — have taken away available spaces.

And, in turn, that has hurt business, she said.

“It's taking away from parking and we don't even have enough parking,” she said.

The parklet program was recently renewed by the town — in a vote that both extended the program but also amended zoning codes to allow just 20 parking spaces for parklets.

Windsor Ordinance

“Those parklets are taking primary front door spots that a lot of people like,” said Windsor Mayor Rosa Reynoza, while people who can’t find parking have to park a few blocks away.

But Reynoza said she recalls parking being an issue as far back as 2016, when she first started following town politics.

In 2019, the San Francisco-based transportation planning firm Nelson\Nygaard submitted an 83-page report, commissioned by the town, that examined Windsor’s parking issues.

Nelson\Nygaard Downtown Windsor Parking Study

It found that residents have a perception it takes 15 to 20 minutes to find parking, but most reported being able to find parking within five minutes at any time of day, according to the study.

The design and concept of the parklets were intended to wrestle public space from private automobiles and return it to public use, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials.

“We were letting restaurants take over parking spots that belong to the public,” Reynoza said.

But under the proposed resolution, restaurant workers who once benefited from the parklets during the pandemic might now feel the pinch from a three-hour parking rule.

Rachel Tormey, who works as a server at KC’s American Kitchen on Duvander Lane, commutes to work from Santa Rosa by car. Finding a parking spot with the proposed time-restricted rule would be harder, she said.

“I work in a restaurant and we are here for six hours a day, and we work in rushes. We physically cannot leave our jobs and leave tables unattended, our customers unattended, simply just to move our carts,” she said.

“That will not work. We can’t do it.”

And there are usually about four to five people working in the restaurant, she said, including some minors who aren’t allowed to be left alone in the establishment.

“We are all fighting for parking as it is,” she said.

Downtown events, which are common on the Town Green, would exacerbate the issue, according to Gobbi.

She has found the people that downtown events are meant to attract don’t necessarily turn into paying customers at her hair salon.

“A majority of respondents reported enough frustration with parking in Downtown that they gave up and went home or somewhere else,” the Nelson\Nygaard study found.

When prompted as to how often this occurred, the study said a majority reported it was “on special events only.”

The Nelson\Nygaard study found that 98% of Windsor residents reported having access to a vehicle, and that 47% of households had three or more vehicles.

The report also found less than 1% of all trips in Windsor utilized public transit.

“For the majority of the people in the Windsor area, we definitely will never make everyone 100% happy,” Reynoza said, “but I think we've shown in the past that we can kind of compromise and meet in the middle somewhere.”

There will be an opportunity for public comment regarding the proposal at next week’s Town Council meeting. But Reynoza said she doesn’t anticipate the issue will be decided in a single meeting.

Until then, she said, “I will definitely be reading all the emails, taking phone calls, talking to people on what they feel is needed.”

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.