Windsor Town Council vacancy to be decided in special election

Windsor is officially moving forward with an April special election to fill a vacant position on the Town Council following months of disagreement over how a new member should be chosen.

The council unanimously voted 4-0 during Wednesday’s regular meeting to hold the special election on April 12. The winner of that election will occupy the available seat through Dec. 2022.

The matter was on the meeting’s consent calendar, which typically includes items that are put to a vote with little or no discussion by council.

Councilmembers Esther Lemus and Debora Fudge voted in favor of the item, but only after saying they were doing so reluctantly.

The empty seat was vacated by former-Vice Mayor Sam Salmon, who in a 3-1 vote of council — with Councilmember Rosa Reynoza dissenting — took over the post of mayor on June 2.

Former Mayor Dominic Foppoli abruptly resigned on May 21 amid multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, which he has denied.

For weeks, following his departure and Salmon’s move to the mayoral post, city leaders repeatedly deadlocked over how to fill the open council seat.

Lemus and Fudge opted for an appointment, while Salmon and Reynoza favored a special election.

Town residents also had varying opinions about how the position should be filled, although most of those who spoke or sent in emails as part of public comments during council meetings supported a special election.

Town Council members had until July 21 to decide how to fill the vacancy, but their inability to reach an agreement by that deadline, according to state law, means a special election will now take place by default.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi