A Windsor woman charged with embezzling about $2 million is accused of using the money to cover, among other things, high school tuition for her son who later became an NFL player.

Annette Wright was arraigned Monday in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa, where she’s charged with grand theft and forgery involving funds from her former employer, Erickson Productions, a photo and video production company based in Petaluma.

First charged in December 2021, Wright was scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on April 12 to determine if there was enough evidence for her to stand trial. She instead waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was immediately ordered to stand trial.

Wright was arraigned Monday and re-entered a plea of not guilty. She’s scheduled to return to court June 23.

Her attorney, Chris Andrian of Andrian & Gallenson in Santa Rosa, declined to comment Monday on why his client waived her preliminary hearing.

Wright’s former manager, Jesse Hughes, is charged separately in the case and is scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing May 1.

His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

Wright is the mother of Phil “Scooby” Wright III, a Cardinal Newman High School graduate who played for the University of Arizona before being drafted to the NFL in 2016.

Throughout his career, he had stints with the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. He also played for the Alliance of American Football, XFL and U.S. Football League.

Allegations against his mother are detailed in a civil lawsuit filed in December 2018 by the defendant’s former employer, James Erickson.

The civil suit indicates Annette Wright was a bookkeeper for Erickson Productions from 2010 to 2018 and she overpaid her hourly wage and a bonus, and took “excessive unearned overtime.”

It alleges she used $48,000 of stolen funds on her daughter’s wedding and $28,000 on her son’s high school tuition. The suit also accuses Wright of using company credit cards to attend NFL and college football games in Arizona.

Hughes discovered the transactions in 2012 but advised Erickson the matter was under control, and he would monitor Wright’s pay and review financial records she handled.

According to the civil suit, Hughes instead “conspired” with Wright to spend thousands of dollars.

“Instead of reporting defendant Wright’s fraud and conversion of plaintiffs’ funds, defendant Hughes became complicit with defendant Wright and her husband with each agreeing to look the other way and not report the fraud, theft or conversion being committed by the others,” the lawsuit states.

It specifies, for example, Wright, on Aug. 5, 2014, wrote herself four identical bonus checks that totaled $4,297 after taxes were subtracted.

She and her husband, Phil, who’s also named in the suit, are accused of spending about $2 million via two company credit cards and one of Erickson’s personal cards. Her husband is not facing criminal charges.

Hughes is accused of using upward of $100,000 on vacations and expensive meals, among other things.

Erickson declined to comment Monday.

