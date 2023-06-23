A trial date was set Friday for a Windsor woman, the mother of a former NFL player, who’s charged in an embezzlement case involving her former employer.

Annette Wright’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 13 in Sonoma County Superior Court, records show. A readiness conference will take place two days before that.

Wright is charged with one felony count each of grand theft and forgery involving funds from Erickson Productions, a photo and video production company based in Petaluma.

Wright has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were filed in December 2021.

Wright’s former manager, Jesse Hughes, is charged separately with grand theft and scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing Aug. 7 in Santa Rosa.

Wright is the mother of Phil “Scooby” Wright III, a graduate of Cardinal Newman High School and two-time All-State football pick.

He was drafted by the NFL’s Cleveland Browns in 2016 and had stints with the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots. Wright III later played for the Alliance of American Football, XFL and U.S. Football League.

According to a 2018 lawsuit filed by Erickson, Annette Wright was a bookkeeper from 2010 to 2018. She overpaid herself her hourly wage, as well as a bonus, and took unearned overtime.

The suit alleges she used $48,000 in stolen funds to pay for her daughter’s wedding and $28,000 to pay for her son’s tuition to the private high school in Santa Rosa.

She and her husband, who is also named in the lawsuit, are accused of spending about $2 million via two company credit cards and one of Erickson’s personal cards.

Her husband is not facing criminal charges.

