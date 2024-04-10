Windsor woman found after disappearing Wednesday

A Windsor woman was found Wednesday afternoon about an hour after authorities announced she had disappeared earlier in the day.

Donnita Hall, 76, was last seen 9:30 a.m. Wednesday walking in the 200 block of La Quinta Drive, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency issued a Nixle alert about 2:30 p.m. announcing her disappearance. At 3:30 p.m., another Nixle alert advised Hall had been found.

She was on an unspecified area of Eastside Road, which is about four miles west of La Quinta Drive and on an opposite side of Highway 101.

She was designated as “at-risk” due to her age and because she has dementia, officials said.

It was the second time Hall been reported missing in less than a week. On Friday, Hall was found after being missing for three hours.

Anyone with information may call investigators at 707-565-2121.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi