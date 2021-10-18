Windsor’s Day of the Dead event returns after hiatus

Third-generation Windsor resident Angelica Nuñez remembers the Día de Los Muertos celebrations of her childhood as sacred, private occasions.

She and her family would meet at a cemetery in town, where they would decorate the burial sites of relatives and leave behind bread ― an offering meant to provide the dead with sustenance they can take with them into the afterlife.

The holiday, also known as Day of the Dead, is celebrated throughout Mexico and parts of Latin America in early November to joyously remember friends and relatives who have died.

For her mother, who passed away a few years ago, Nuñez said, celebrating the holiday not only honored those who had died, but served the dual purpose of keeping the family’s traditions alive.

“It was very important for my mom to instill our culture … that we continue our traditions here,” Nuñez, 40, said.

At the end of the month, she and other volunteers with the nonprofit Día de los Muertos Windsor will share the traditional holiday with the Windsor community via a Día de Los Muertos celebration on the Windsor Town Green.

The Oct. 30 event, which The Press Democrat is sponsoring, will include mariachi and Ballet Folklorico performances, a traditional Indigenous blessing and dance and an electric candlelight procession.

It will be a continuation of celebrations that began on Oct. 2 at the Windsor Town Green with sugar skull- and photo frame-decorating workshops, as well as a screening of the Disney movie “Coco,” which revolves around the Día de los Muertos holiday, Nuñez said.

Public “ofrendas,” or altars with photos, food, flowers and artwork created to honor people who have died have been on display at the town’s central park since the start of the month.

This year’s Día de los Muertos festivities, Windsor’s first since 2019, will include a free COVID-19 vaccination booth, a component that falls in line with the event’s theme “Entierra la Pandemia,” or “Bury the Pandemic.”

“One of the things that is very important to us is to provide access,” Nuñez said.

Windsor’s Day of The Dead celebrations, which first began in the town in 2011, return after a two-year hiatus and a previous cancellation in 2017.

The Kincade fire, a blaze that ignited in northeast Geyserville on Oct. 23, 2019 and burned for two weeks before it was contained, forced the evacuation of the town and resulted in the cancellation of Windsor’s final Día de los Muertos event, organizers said.

COVID-19 restrictions against large gatherings prevented the event from happening again in 2020, though the volunteers behind the celebration, instead, gave out diapers and partnered with the Redwood Empire Food Bank to dole out food to families in need, Nuñez said.

That same year, volunteers with the Día de Los Muertos event in Windsor were given nonprofit status, a move that was intended to make it easier for organizers to accept donations, Nuñez said.

The town’s 2018 Día de los Muertos celebration was one of its largest, reaching an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 people, though the year prior it was canceled because of the Tubbs fire, Nuñez said.

“We’re really just trying to have the event again after not having it (for several years),” Nuñez said.

For Carmen Llamas Callinan, 48, of Healdsburg, the process of creating an altar at the Windsor Town Green to commemorate her parents, brother-in-law and sister was an opportunity for healing, she said.

She found out about the public altars, erected at the emptied Windsor Town Green fountains, after attending the Oct. 2 celebration with her children and her sister’s granddaughter. With the help of six other relatives, they decorated their altar with photographs of their relatives, candles and bright gold and orange fabric.

On Monday, as she was adding fresh marigolds to her family’s altar, she connected with another woman who was tending to her display, which commemorated her son and daughter, Llamas Callinan said.

“It’s healing to share your stories,” Llamas Callinan said. “What I think the town green is offering is a chance to share your story.”

Yolanda Reynoso, Llamas Callinan’s sister, said while the family has celebrated Día de los Muertos in the past, the holiday “hit home” this year in particular with the recent passing of two relatives.

A photo of her husband, who died in June 2020 of colon cancer, sits on the family’s altar. A picture of Reynoso and Llamas Callinan’s mother, who passed away this past June, is also on display, Reynoso said.

In the aftermath of those deaths, the family has clung to their traditions and is focusing on passing them on to the next generations in their family, the sisters said.

“It’s carrying on the tradition and showing that to our children,” Llamas Callinan said. “This is, in some special and beautiful way, a way to let them see that and feel it.”

