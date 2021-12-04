Windsor’s historic Cunningham house receives local award

Nestled under a venerable cypress tree, said to be planted when Clara McClelland Hembree was born in the 1870s, is the Cunningham house in Windsor. It sits peacefully in the sun with a new roof, white paint and picket fence. The peaceful setting harkens to a past steeped in history, one to be remembered and thoroughly documented.

In the shaded setting along Windsor Creek, native Southern Pomos were a strong presence when Robert Cunningham signed the papers to own the homestead.

According to the Windsor Historical Society, when picking a location to build a home, on the 160-acre property, Cunningham opted for a spot beside the creek because it had easy access to the town’s main road. The home also is believed to be the oldest wood-framed home in Sonoma County.

Cunningham wanted the property to be more than just a place for his family. He wanted to share the space with others and his ultimate goal was to build a community on the property, and with the help of other residents, they made it happen.

Over the years the property has transformed into what it is today.

On the original acreage there was Windsor’s first house of worship, the Methodist Episcopal Church. The 123-year-old church is on Windsor River Road along with newer Windsor Town Green. First, Old Redwood Highway, then Highway 101 bisected the property, which was once recognized for its alleé of trees.

It’s no doubt new developments and property lines changed over time, but one constant remained and that was Cunningham’s stamp on local history.

Before the area became known as “Windsor,” it was once called “Cunningham’s,” and most of west Windsor was developed on land originally owned by Cunningham.

The homestead eventually left the family’s ownership in 1957. It’s now in the hands of the Town of Windsor and leased by the Windsor Historical Society.

Later, the house joined another family home and is became the Cunningham-Hembree Estate. It’s comprised of two homes, a garden and a garage on 2.2 acres on Foxwood Drive. In 2018, the historical estate became the first property in Windsor to be included in the National Register of Historic Places.

New ideas for preserving history

One piece of the estate received special recognition from a local group in September.

The Windsor Museum, Windsor Historical Society and the Sam Brannan Chapter of E Clampus Vitus dedicated a plaque to the Cunningham house that was installed by the two Windsor organizations.

The Sam Brannan Chapter of E Clampus Vitus is a national organization, also known as the “Clampers”. It is a fraternal organization “dedicated to the preservation of the heritage of the American West, especially the history of the Mother Lode and gold mining regions of the area.” The organization has chapters in California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Washington, Idaho and Oregon.

Local resident, Archie Eckles, the “Grand Noble Humbug” of the Sam Brennan Chapter #1004 in Santa Rosa, proposed the dedication that was two years in the making.

In order for the house to receive the plaque and recognition from the Sam Brannan Chapter of E Clampus Vitus, Eckles had to provide historical education and information to the public as part of the criteria for the dedication. In turn, this helps further the knowledge of the history of the western area, particularly the gold rush areas. Eckles has a strong sense of history and wants the public to know more about the history in their own backyard, which is why this local award was so important to him.

“This is one of my hometowns, which is why I decided to approach the proposal of listing the Cunningham house, as it hadn’t received the spotlight it should,” said Eckles.

The dedication plaque is embedded into a rock donated by Wes Brooks owner of the Brooks Quarry on Brooks Road. Like the Cunningham house, the Brooks family, too, has been in Windsor since the mid-to-late 1800s.

Future of the house

The Windsor Museum and Windsor Historical Society also announced they will begin the process of preserving the old house, which has been years in the making. Fundraising continues to help pay for all phases of the restoration.

The original structure of the Cunningham house was an 18-by 26-foot home built by Cunningham in 1847, using hand-hewn timbers with mortis and tenon joints. Some of the redwoods on the property were used as the structure’s foundation.

The home has been left unfurnished, and no one was allowed access due to the property’s condition. The renovation of the Cunningham house has been on the wish list of the society for more than 15 years and with fundraising money in hand, the renovation process and plans are moving forward.

The first step will be to lift the house and pour a new foundation, settling the white clapboard structure on a firm base for further renovations and, as soon as possible, opening it to the public. The museum's plans to begin work in spring, barring unforeseen complications to the home.

The home’s original two-rooms will hold artifacts and furniture from the 1850s. There were two home additions, one in the 1870s, the other around the turn of the twentieth century. Both will hold the artifacts and history chronicling those two eras, according to Stephen Lehmann, president of the Historical society.

The other home on the Cunningham-Hembree Estate, known as the Hembree house, is also recognized on the plaque. The Spanish-style house was built in 1931 by Cunningham’s granddaughter, Clara Hembree, and her husband, Atlas.

At the Hembree house, two rooms are dedicated to the wood and metal sculptural artwork of George Greeott, a supporter of the historical society. In addition, the structure includes a small gift shop.

The property also includes Clara’s garden, sunken and lined with ferns under oaks and redwoods that includes a “duck pond,” in the shape of a duck. In a section of the sunken garden to the east of the duck pond, a former fireplace will be constructed. According to the Windsor Historical Society, the garden was created in 1931 at the same time the home was built. The garden was planted with many ferns, some collected by Clara on a European vacation.

Preserving Sonoma County history and recognizing its importance helps keeps stories of the past alive. And it’s the institutional knowledge of landmarks that solidify what changes have occurred in the place residents call home.

According to Lehmann, a person doesn’t have to be born in a place to call it home.

“Knowing your history is important to me,” Lehmann said. “It connects you to your home.”

He goes on to say that the more you know and understand the area you live in, the more you have a sense of home there.