Windsor’s Summer Nights on the Green concert lineup announced
The town of Windsor announced the lineup for its free Summer Nights on the Green concert series on Thursday featuring local favorites including Pacific Mambo Orchestra and David Luning Band.
Coinciding with the weekly Windsor Farmer’s Market, the series returns June 2 for its 20th anniversary season of free live music and family games on the lawn at the Windsor Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive.
The concerts take place every Thursday through Sept. 8.
San Francisco-based Michael Jackson tribute act Foreverland will kick off the series with a dance party. The veteran ensemble, which played its first show together two weeks before the King of Pop died in 2009.
Other bands on tap to perform include the Grammy-winning 20-piece Pacific Mambo Orchestra on June 9, Sonoma County Americana singer-songwriter David Luning on July 14, local R&B outfit The Dylan Black Project on Aug. 18 and Afro-Cuban roots band Sabor de mi Cuba on Aug. 25.
The full lineup includes:
June 2 - Foreverland
June 9 - Pacific Mambo Orchestra
June 16 - Skynyrd ‘N Frynds
June 23 - The Refugees
June 30 - Pop Fiction
July 14 - David Luning Band
July 21 - The Bell Brothers
July 28 - Maya
Aug. 4 - Hip Service
Aug. 11 - Kenny Metcalf as Elton John
Aug. 18 - The Dylan Black Project
Aug. 25 - Sabor de mi Cuba
Sept. 1 - Special Surprise Guest
Sept. 8 - The Beatles Flashback
Summer Nights on the Green concerts are hosted by the town of Windsor, the Windsor Certified Farmers Market and several local sponsors. Concerts take place on Thursdays at 6 p.m., except for July 7. Concertgoers can purchase food from Windsor Farmers Market vendors from 5 to 8 p.m. and alcoholic beverages will be sold by local Windsor nonprofits. Parking is available at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, with shuttle service running between the high school and the Town Green from 5 to 9 p.m.
In addition to the Thursday concerts, Summer on the Green features family movies on the lawn each Tuesday, June 7 to Aug. 9 and an Independence Day fireworks display on July 3. For more information, visit townofwindsor.com.