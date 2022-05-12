Windsor’s Summer Nights on the Green concert lineup announced

The town of Windsor announced the lineup for its free Summer Nights on the Green concert series on Thursday featuring local favorites including Pacific Mambo Orchestra and David Luning Band.

Coinciding with the weekly Windsor Farmer’s Market, the series returns June 2 for its 20th anniversary season of free live music and family games on the lawn at the Windsor Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive.

The concerts take place every Thursday through Sept. 8.

San Francisco-based Michael Jackson tribute act Foreverland will kick off the series with a dance party. The veteran ensemble, which played its first show together two weeks before the King of Pop died in 2009.

Other bands on tap to perform include the Grammy-winning 20-piece Pacific Mambo Orchestra on June 9, Sonoma County Americana singer-songwriter David Luning on July 14, local R&B outfit The Dylan Black Project on Aug. 18 and Afro-Cuban roots band Sabor de mi Cuba on Aug. 25.

The full lineup includes:

June 2 - Foreverland

June 9 - Pacific Mambo Orchestra

June 16 - Skynyrd ‘N Frynds

June 23 - The Refugees

June 30 - Pop Fiction

July 14 - David Luning Band

July 21 - The Bell Brothers

July 28 - Maya

Aug. 4 - Hip Service

Aug. 11 - Kenny Metcalf as Elton John

Aug. 18 - The Dylan Black Project

Aug. 25 - Sabor de mi Cuba

Sept. 1 - Special Surprise Guest

Sept. 8 - The Beatles Flashback

Summer Nights on the Green concerts are hosted by the town of Windsor, the Windsor Certified Farmers Market and several local sponsors. Concerts take place on Thursdays at 6 p.m., except for July 7. Concertgoers can purchase food from Windsor Farmers Market vendors from 5 to 8 p.m. and alcoholic beverages will be sold by local Windsor nonprofits. Parking is available at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, with shuttle service running between the high school and the Town Green from 5 to 9 p.m.

In addition to the Thursday concerts, Summer on the Green features family movies on the lawn each Tuesday, June 7 to Aug. 9 and an Independence Day fireworks display on July 3. For more information, visit townofwindsor.com.