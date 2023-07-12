This weekend, 5,000 runners will take to the streets of Sonoma and Napa to participate in the 19th-annual Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Napa-to-Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon and Rosé 5K.

The sold-out event features two days of races with the Rosé 5k taking place on Saturday, July 15, and the half-marathon running from Napa to Sonoma on Sunday, July 16.

Traffic will be affected both days along the race route. On Saturday, runners stick to the Plaza, along East Spain Street, up Gehricke Road and around the bike path. Sunday runners will hit Ramal Road, Burndale, Denmark Street, Seventh Street East and East Napa Street. (See maps for details).

Named one of the most scenic half marathons in the country by Forbes, Sunday’s 13.1-mile event starts under a hot-air balloon at Cuvaison Winery, just off Highway 121. Runners race by vistas of the Napa-Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area and a number of rustic farms and estates along the route. The final mile takes participants straight down Broadway, past Sonoma’s historical landmarks and ends with a wine tasting festival adjacent to City Hall.

Saturday’s popular Rosé 5K features an on-course rosé tasting station and showcases 3.1 miles of vineyards and panoramic hillside views, finishing with a post-race “Rosé Garden” in the historic Sonoma Plaza.

The weekend will end with the post-race wine festival featuring tastings from both Napa and Sonoma Valley wineries. The festival begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the Sonoma Plaza.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.4577368&lat=38.2927734&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

See route photos for possible road closures during race times. The Rosé 5K begins at 8 a.m. and the half marathon will begin at 7 a.m. the following morning.