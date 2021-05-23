Subscribe

Wine lovers boost Redwood Empire Food Bank with tasting flights at Hook & Ladder Winery

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 22, 2021, 5:39PM
Updated 28 minutes ago

Is there anything more rewarding than sipping wine for a cause?

Hook & Ladder Winery offered a limited edition tasting flight to vino lovers Saturday, donating 20% of the profit to the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

The winery has launched a “Wine for a Cause” series in which they partner with a different local nonprofit monthly.

Devin Ruddick, Hook & Ladder’s vice president of sales and marketing, says that supporting the Santa Rosa food bank is “right in line with what we want to do as a mission statement.”

“We obviously look for these front-line folks, especially in the last couple years, and I don’t know that there’s any more valuable resources than food banks,” Ruddick said.

An on-site representative from the Redwood Empire Food Bank spoke to visitors about the charity’s work and collected canned goods and donations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A donation bin has been placed at the winery for all of 2021.

Wine for a Cause is $20 for a taste of five wines, including pinot noir and chardonnay.

The tasting flight benefiting the food bank is available until the end of May. The wines are also available for purchase online at hookandladderwinery.com.

Hook & Ladder’s June charity tasting flight will benefit Sonoma Family Meal. To learn more or see a schedule of future fundraisers, visit hookandladderwinery.com/causes.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette