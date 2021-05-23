Wine lovers boost Redwood Empire Food Bank with tasting flights at Hook & Ladder Winery

Is there anything more rewarding than sipping wine for a cause?

Hook & Ladder Winery offered a limited edition tasting flight to vino lovers Saturday, donating 20% of the profit to the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

The winery has launched a “Wine for a Cause” series in which they partner with a different local nonprofit monthly.

Devin Ruddick, Hook & Ladder’s vice president of sales and marketing, says that supporting the Santa Rosa food bank is “right in line with what we want to do as a mission statement.”

“We obviously look for these front-line folks, especially in the last couple years, and I don’t know that there’s any more valuable resources than food banks,” Ruddick said.

An on-site representative from the Redwood Empire Food Bank spoke to visitors about the charity’s work and collected canned goods and donations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A donation bin has been placed at the winery for all of 2021.

Wine for a Cause is $20 for a taste of five wines, including pinot noir and chardonnay.

The tasting flight benefiting the food bank is available until the end of May. The wines are also available for purchase online at hookandladderwinery.com.

Hook & Ladder’s June charity tasting flight will benefit Sonoma Family Meal. To learn more or see a schedule of future fundraisers, visit hookandladderwinery.com/causes.