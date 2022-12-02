When Jim and Lorrie Pruett of J & L Wings of White deliver their white doves to funerals, weddings and other events, it’s as if the birds know the script. Upon release, the rock doves — also known as homing pigeons — ascend and circle overhead for a few moments.

“They have to get their bearings, which creates a lovely visual for the guests,” Lorrie Pruett said.

The doves then chart a path back to the Pruetts’ home, often making it back before Jim and Lorrie do. How the birds know where home is remains a mystery.

For thousands of years, in various cultures and religions, the white dove has been a symbol of the human spirit and of peace. The rock dove, however, also appeals to a less elevated side of mankind — the fun of racing. They fly at about 55 mph and can traverse hundreds of miles on a single tank of bird food.

Lorrie Pruett learned rock dove breeding and racing from her father, Warren Coffin, 92, of Petaluma. A passionate bird racer in his younger days, Coffin was so devoted to the sport that he and his partner, Mike Garrett, raced in Western states far and wide. While generally racing for money, “They mostly raced for bragging rights,” said Jim Pruett, a retired Petaluma rancher.

When Lorrie Pruett was 4 years old, her father built his own dove loft at their family home in Novato. With his contractor skills, he built it so well it has survived two relocations: to Petaluma, where the family moved in 1974, and later to the Pruetts’ home.

“That loft is a huge memory of mine,” she said.

Lorrie Pruett started out as a racer, but continual wildfires finally put a damper on the sport.

“A dove’s lungs are so important to it,” she said.

As she pondered what to do with a loft full of rock doves, she realized she had some all-white doves that might make welcome additions to weddings, funerals and other events. She and Jim Pruett then started breeding whites with whites.

Today, they maintain a loft of about 60 white doves. To control the breeding, the loft segregates females from males.

“They breed like mad,” Lorrie Pruett said. She provides the females white wooden eggs to sit on to satisfy their maternal instincts.

The couple’s dove-rental operation has been going for about three years and business gets better each year. The Pruetts average about two events a week, mostly funerals. As a rule, they limit their range to about 25 miles from the loft.

One constant at such events is participants’ curiosity about how the birds manage to find their way home after being released into the sky.

“There are many theories as to how they navigate,” Lorrie said. “Ours use landmarks, such as the Petaluma River.”

Studies, however, have shown that rock doves can return home blind. They avoid flying over large expanses of water. If released in San Francisco, for example, they would fly home around the Bay rather than over the Golden Gate Bridge.

The training of young birds proceeds in stages, beginning with “trap-training,” in which they learn how to leave and enter the loft. Next, they are carried to the front yard for their first flight home. In increments of roughly half a mile and in all directions, they are released further away from the loft until they are self-reliant.

Whistle training tells them it’s dinnertime. The birds’ diet is basic pigeon feed, supplemented by oil for their feathers, garlic and vitamins.

“They’re athletes,” Lorrie Pruett said, noting the birds, which are free to leave the coop during the day, naturally return at dark. “They want to roost like chickens.” An electronic clock at the bird door tracks their comings and goings.

Rock doves, which have an average life span of 20 years, need to fly a couple hours each day, always in daylight, and they fly in groups for protection. They are fine with cold weather — their body heat is about 170 degrees.

The Pruetts always ground the birds when storms or rain threaten. As for predators, the worst locally is the Cooper’s hawk. Rock doves can outrun the hawk but are vulnerable during takeoff and landing. Falcons are faster than rock doves, but Sonoma County doesn’t have many. Fires, however, have worsened the threat of predation by driving more animals and birds into human habitat.

The birds also are able to distinguish a human friend from a stranger. Over a year ago, Lorrie Pruett rescued a day-old dove chick injured when its father fought with another male.

“She was stompled pretty much — purple, about to die,” Lorrie said.

She put the bird in her sweatshirt and joined her husband who was cooking on his Traeger grill. She held the bird near the warmth until it dried off before returning her to her mother. The chick, appropriately named “Traeger,” survived.

Now, whenever she spots Lorrie Pruett, Traeger flies across the yard and lands on her shoulder or head. Proof that the Pruetts’ well-trained doves definitely recognize a friend — and they always know their way home.

For more information and additional photos, visit jlwingsofwhite.com.