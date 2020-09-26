Winners of essay contest explore North Bay families’ histories

A night out that ended with an up-close encounter with a German soldier’s bayonet. A pursuit of normalcy despite lifelong complications from polio. A hitchhiking frolic through the north of Scotland in the 1950s. A perilous family voyage, first by boat and then by plane, from Vietnam to the United States.

These stories, passed down through generations, served as inspiration for this year’s winners of the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society’s family history essay challenge.

“When I started (the essay contest) I envisioned it as a creative way for children to investigate their family history and practice writing,” said Holly Hoods, the museum’s executive director and head curator.

She later passed administration of the contest, which solicits entries from third through eighth graders, on to Educational Outreach Coordinator Phyllis Chiosso Liu about 10 years ago.

In normal years, the winners usually read their essays during an in-person event in the garden at the museum celebrating their achievements, with the essays on display in a case in the Wine Library at Healdsburg Regional Library.

But this year, with social distancing and sheltering at home, the students received their awards via USPS, as there were no in-person events.

Research Curator Lauren Carriere did all the work of putting the files online and creating a web page for the winners.

While the contest usually garners between 200 and 300 entries, this year, they received about 150, most likely because students were in home learning programs through their schools. The prompt for the Discover Your Family’s History essay contest read, “Write an anecdotal essay using a family story … from your family’s past. We are looking for a story about a single event in their life, not a biography.”

Essays were judged on interest to reader, research, style, spelling and grammar from a rubric created by Chiosso Liu, who for 32 years taught at Bellvue Elementary in Santa Rosa. Two local families, the Wittke family and Fred and Leota Gonzalez underwrite the prizes for the contest, which include a first place prize of $100 for each grade level. Awards are not made in categories where no essay arises to that level. All stories were limited to 250 words.

Three of the four first-place winners were available for interviews.

Siena Sbragia was a sixth grader at West Side School when she submitted her essay, “Bayonets at Night,” about her great grandfather who was born in 1901 and was stabbed by a German soldier’s bayonet when he was out past curfew in Germany during World War I. She had planned to submit the story when she was in fifth grade, but missed the deadline. She rewrote the story for this year’s submission.

Sbragia, 12, is now a seventh grade student at Healdsburg Junior High School. She interviewed her grandmother to learn her great grandfather’s story. Her parents, Kathy and Adam Sbragia, enthusiastically supported Siena in entering the contest

In addition to being a first-place winner this year, she also wrote an essay while in the fourth grade and won third place. Her interests include English and history. She also enjoys biking and plays soccer.

Lilliana Villano, whose father, Matt Villano, is also a writer for The Press Democrat, is 11 and is now in the sixth grade at Healdsburg Junior High School. Last spring, she was a student at Healdsburg Elementary’s Fitch Mountain Campus.

Villano’s essay, titled “Margaret’s Story: The Story of my Great Grandmother,” told the tale of how her ancestor contracted the polio virus in 1916 and had lifelong effects from the illness but persisted in having a normal life.

While Villano enjoys all subjects and considers herself a good student, this year her favorite class is art, with Mrs. White. She is attending school via Zoom, as is Sbragia. She is busy from 8:30 a.m.m to 2:30 p.m. When asked about the stories she’ll tell about the pandemic, she said, “I live in my room. The end.”

Her fifth grade teacher, Ms. Pillinini supported her students in writing for the contest, and while Villano “doesn’t like essays,” she likes family history and found it fun and exciting. In fact, two of her friends also submitted essays and they won second and third place in the contest.

“I usually don’t feel comfortable sharing my work, but I was happy sharing it because I knew it would make my dad and my grandpa happy,” said Villano, who said she is very close with her grandfather. They are in daily contact through text messages.

Her mother, Nikki Villano, reiterates that closeness. She said that while her daughter has a bond with all four of her grandparents, Lilliana is closest to her grandfather Steve. She finds “the parallels between the pandemic COVID and what Margaret’s son, Steve Villano, her grandfather-in-law, said his mother went through,” interesting.