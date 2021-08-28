Winning combination: West County edges Santa Rosa in football debut

SEBASTOPOL — Welcome back, Friday Night Lights.

In a thrilling back-and-forth contest reminiscent of a North Coast Section playoff game rather than the first true contest in nearly two years for either team, the newly formed West County High football team used its high-tempo pass offense to defeat Santa Rosa’s methodical run-tempo offense 35-34 at what was formerly known as Analy High School.

“Santa Rosa did a phenomenal job of kind of controlling the game,” West County head coach Daniel Bourdon said. “Putting our offense off the field but guys made plays when they needed to make plays.”

After giving up a two-possession lead early in the fourth quarter, and chipping away at most of the clock through the final period, West County rode a 56-yard kickoff return by Giovanni Visintin inside Panthers territory with a little more than two minutes left.

Despite the big return into Santa Rosa territory, West County (1-0) didn’t make it easy on themselves, even if they had multiple plays of 40-plus yards earlier in the contest.

The newly minted home team — a combination of Analy and El Molino high schools — had to overcame a fourth-and-10 and third-and-long in the final minute to get the winning score.

After back-to-back incompletions by West County quarterback Sammy Long to force a fourth down and 10, the team was all but on its last chance. Long then found Ian Hocheder for a 20-yard pass connection and first down.

After a short run, Long absorbed a 4-yard sack, and facing a third-and-long scenario with less than a minute left on the clock, he needed a play.

Leave it to Ian to make it happen: Hocheder, who also caught a 65-yard pass earlier in the contest from Long, caught a short pass, broke a couple of tackles and battled his way into the end zone for what would be the game-deciding score after Aden Noethig’s PAT.

Long, a junior, admitted to being a bit anxious while waiting to return to the field as the Panthers (0-1) had multiple drives that took 6-plus minutes off the clock.

However the energy of the Week 1 sort of numbed it all out.

“It’s a blur,” he said. “I can’t even tell you what happened this game.”

Hocheder, an El Molino transfer, is new to the experience of being coached by the high-energy Bourdon, but he isn’t complaining, despite it being a bit of a longer drive.

“It’s weird going to a new school and everything, but they’re super welcoming and it’s been an amazing year so far and I can’t wait for the rest,” he said. “It felt like home pretty quick.”

Despite the close loss for Panthers coach Roy Keegan, there were good things to show: the long, sustained drives and running back Carlitos Pardo’s 27-carry, 169-yard and four-touchdown effort.

“They’re a very explosive team, and we left too much time on the clock,” Keegan said

The Panthers did have two things that might have helped the final score: an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty that pushed a two-point attempt to the 18-yard line — resulting in a failed pass — and a fumble by Pardos just outside the end zone, which West County recovered for a touchback.

“Just little things we have to clean up, but very proud of the effort,” Keegan said.

Santa Rosa faces Petaluma next week while West County plays at San Marin.