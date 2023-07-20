A lucky Sonoma shopper recently purchased a California Lottery Superlotto ticket now worth $25,165 at Easy Stop Market on Broadway.

While the ticket for the staggering $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Los Angeles, Sonoma also got a small piece of the pie, and media attention.

When the numbers were pulled during Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, three tickets sold had five matching numbers — one of which was purchased at Sonoma’s Easy Stop Market.

According to California Lottery, the odds of having one of those three tickets was roughly one in 1.5 million. While the chances of getting all six numbers was 1/41,416,353.

The local winning lottery ticket could’ve been purchased anytime in the past few months all the way up to yesterday afternoon before the drawing — and the winners are never identified publicly.

There were no tickets sold with five correct numbers and the Mega number, nor were there any tickets sold with all six matching numbers.

The next California Lottery Superlotto drawing will take place on Saturday, July 22, and is estimated to reach $78 million.

Correction: This version corrects the lottery odds.