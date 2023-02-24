More snow, rain, hail and high winds are expected across Sonoma and Mendocino counties through at least Friday afternoon as part of a weather pattern uncommon for the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Light snow and hail has been scattered across Northern California since Wednesday and heavier snowfall is expected in Sonoma and Mendocino counties until late Friday morning, said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Reports of people seeing flakes steadily rolled in Thursday morning from Sebastopol, the western side of Sonoma Mountain, Hopland, Penngrove and Willits.

The likelihood is greater for elevations above 1,500 feet, but it’s possible for some snow mixed in with the rain in Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Cloverdale and Healdsburg.

“It’s not going to stick. It’s not going to be like a regular fluffy snowflake, it’s probably going to be on the wetter side,” Murdock said. “But it is still snow.”

The peak chances for snow in the Sonoma County valleys are from 10 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday with a higher probability from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday in higher elevations.

Snow is most likely to fall and stick in the peaks of the mountains between northeast Sonoma County and Napa and Lake Counties, Murdock said. The area is one of many in the North Bay under a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.

“If you are looking east from Cloverdale at some of those peaks, they are probably going to be white,” he said, talking about how they will look Friday morning.

Although the northwestern portion of Sonoma County, which includes the coastal mountain range, Cazadero and Annapolis, is included in the storm warning, the chances for snow are slimmer due to warmer winds coming of the ocean. Snow accumulation will happen around 1000 to 1,500 feet in this area.

Overall, the snow will likely not accumulate much, even on the county’s far northeast side where 10 inches may fall but only about ¼ is expected to stay, Murdock said.

“Our coldest temperatures don’t line up with where the moisture is going to be,” he said. “Tomorrow morning is going to be a pretty cool morning but the snow chances are actually going to be more this evening going into late night.”

The lows Friday morning will range from the lower- to mid-30s across Sonoma County, with the colder temperatures settling in the valleys. Santa Rosa could drop to 30 degrees and Cloverdale is expecting a low of 32. One the coast, the ocean winds will keep push temperatures slightly higher, such as in Bodega Bay at 35 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for midnight to 9 a.m. for the Sonoma County coast, North Bay interior mountains and the North Bay interior valleys.

These low temperatures could cause some mountain roads to freeze Friday morning. In the valleys, drivers may see some slushy conditions, but will most likely not encounter ice during their morning commute, notably along on Highway 101 as it traverses Sonoma County.

Incremental rain, which began Wednesday, will coincide with these snow storms and become more widespread Thursday evening through Friday. Much of the North Bay is expected to receive around ½ to ¾ inches, with Santa Rosa predicted to get up to 1 inch of rainfall and Cloverdale to get ½ inch.

Santa Rosa received less than 1/10 of an inch of rainfall Wednesday, while Sea Ranch will receive a little over 1/10.

There is about a 10% chance these storms could turn into thunderstorms or drop pea-sized hail inland. The probability increases to 30% on the coast, such as near Bodega Bay, Murdock said.

Winds are expected to pick up in the North Bay around 4 p.m. Thursday, though not as strongly as Tuesday’s gusts. Sonoma County valleys will experience gusts around 25 mph while elevations over 2,000 feet, such as some peaks in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, will see 35 mph gusts.

The chances for snow and rain are expected to diminish Friday morning and dissipate throughout Friday night, making way for clear skies, dry winds and very cold temperatures.

The chance for icy road conditions is much higher Saturday, with temperatures shifting to the upper-20s and and lower-30s. Cloverdale could see 31 degrees, Bodega Bay’s low is 34 and Santa Rosa is expected to drop to 28 degrees. The average low temperature for Feb. 25 in Santa Rosa is 40 degrees, according to weather service data.

This cool-wet pattern is expected to continue through early next week, with another storm predicted to begin Sunday. The weather service is still monitoring the storm, but Murdock said the system will provide a “good amount of rain” and offer “a few chances for flakes.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.