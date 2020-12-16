Winter weather advisory for Lake Tahoe ahead of Sierra storm

RENO — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Lake Tahoe region ahead of another storm expected to bring up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow to the upper elevations and winds gusting as high as 100 mph (160 kph) over Sierra ridges.

The advisory for the storm blowing in from the north goes into effect around Lake Tahoe at 10 p.m. Wednesday and lasts until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The service says 3 to 8 inches (7 to 20 cm) of snow is expected at lake level, with near a foot possible above elevations of 7,000 feet (2,133 meters). It says chain restrictions likely will be imposed over mountain passes.

Winds gusting to 45 mph (72 kph) at lake level could produce waves 2 to 4 feet (61-122 cm) tall.

The advisory begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday for areas north of Tahoe around Portola and Susanville, California, and will be in effect as far south of Tahoe as Mammoth Lakes from 2 a.m. to noon.

Two to six inches (5 to 15 cm) of snow is expected along U.S. Highway 395 north of Reno, with up to 2 inches (5 cm) in the valleys from Reno to Gardnerville.