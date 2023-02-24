Winter weather impacting North Bay deliveries of The Press Democrat

Mother Nature’s wintry wrath across the North Bay is affecting some deliveries of The Press Democrat.

We want you to know that because of unsafe road conditions triggered by the nasty weather system that has brought rain, snow, ice and hail to pockets of our area, some Press Democrat carriers were unable to make deliveries of Friday’s edition, especially in Lake and Mendocino counties and higher elevation communities in northern Sonoma County.

We know you value the safety of our delivery crews, too, so we appreciate your understanding.

We’re keeping a close eye on the forecast. We know near- or below-freezing temperatures will continue over the weekend along with the chance of more precipitation. The combination may affect our ability to delivery weekend editions. We’re monitoring the situation closely and are doing everything possible to keep our delivery force safe while also getting papers to our loyal subscribers.

Your Press Democrat subscription includes access to our eEdition, which is a digital replica of our printed newspaper – with every story, photo, ad and print element included. We encourage you to access it and stay abreast of our coverage of this story. And for real-time updates, please follow our breaking news coverage of the storm and other important community headlines at pressdemocrat.com.

If you have any questions, please contact us at help@presssdemocrat.com

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your continued support of The Press Democrat, our journalists and our commitment to deliver essential information in our print editions and digital format.

Stay safe out there, North Bay!

Richard Green, The Press Democrat executive editor