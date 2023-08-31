A Winters woman was identified as the passenger killed Sunday in a crash involving a driver suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol east of St. Helena.

Maria Amparo Patterson, 51, was in an SUV that overturned near Highway 128 and Lower Chiles Valley Road, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash site is about 10 miles east of St. Helena and about 25 miles west of Winters, a city in Yolo County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the victim was in a GMC Yukon driven by Stephen Patterson, 54.

About 5:50 a.m. Sunday, they were heading east on Highway 128 when the driver lost control of the SUV as the road curved left.

They drifted off the road and overturned several times down an embankment, according to the CHP.

Patterson was taken to a hospital for major injuries before being arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI, according to Napa County jail records.

He was released Tuesday after posting $500,000 bail.

