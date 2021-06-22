With closure of Tahoe Kmart, only one store will be left in all of California

The reported closure of the Kmart in South Lake Tahoe will leave California with one of the once-ubiquitous big box chain stores in the entire state.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported last week the Kmart on Emerald Bay Road has begun the process of shuttering and is expected to close its doors permanently Aug. 22. It joins the Watsonville Kmart, which also reportedly will be closing by late August.

This means Grass Valley will soon be the only community in California with a Kmart. Up until recently, Kmart had six locations in California, but the Costa Mesa, McKinleyville and Ramona stores all closed in the past year.

Kmart began life in the late 1800s as a five and dime store in Tennessee. Its first Kmart-branded store opened in 1962 in San Fernando, and at its height, Kmart had thousands of locations nationwide.

But things soured in the 2000s. In 2002, Kmart filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and laid off tens of thousands of workers in the restructuring. Two years later, Kmart bought another struggling retailer, Sears, and merged the two companies. But that move didn't slow down Kmart's woes, as the retailer continued to shutter stores year after year.

There are only a few dozen Kmarts now left in the United States, although don't trust the Kmart store locater to give you an accurate count. It's still listing permanently shuttered locations as open.