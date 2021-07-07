With delta variant spreading, how worried should fully vaccinated people be?

If you're fully vaccinated, how worried should you be about the delta variant of the coronavirus?

There is widespread scientific consensus that fully vaccinated people have an excellent chance of being protected from severe illness or death from any coronavirus strain, including delta. In Los Angeles County, 99.8% of people who have died from the coronavirus since December have not been vaccinated.

But some health officials, including in Los Angeles County, are now raising questions about whether the delta variant could be carried by vaccinated people, who then might transmit the virus to those who are unvaccinated.

For fully vaccinated people with the delta variant, "the big unknown is: Can you become infected — have mild illness — and go ahead and spread that infection to others?" said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. "We are looking for the answer to that question."

Without an answer, and given that weekly coronavirus cases in L.A. County have suddenly doubled and COVID-19 hospitalizations have jumped by more than 30%, the L.A. County Department of Public Health last week recommended that even fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks in indoor public areas until more definitive information about the Delta variant emerged.

Federal health officials, by contrast, have said that fully vaccinated people need not wear masks because of the vaccines' high degree of protection.

The delta variant is rapidly spreading in L.A. County. For the week that ended June 19, delta made up nearly 50% of coronavirus cases that were analyzed in L.A. County; four weeks earlier, it accounted for less than 5%.

Here are some questions and answers.

Should you worry about becoming severely ill with the delta variant?

In places with relatively low rates of coronavirus transmission and high rates of vaccination, there is little risk of a fully vaccinated person becoming seriously ill or dying from COVID-19.

For instance, among 4.5 million vaccinated people in Los Angeles County:

• 0.048% (2,190 people) tested positive for the coronavirus;

• 0.0042% (192 people) were hospitalized for COVID-19;

• 0.0004% (20 people) died of COVID-19.

Who is at higher risk of 'breakthrough' infections?

There will always be some "breakthrough" infections, health experts say, in which a virus breaks through the immunity conferred by the vaccine. No vaccine is perfect.

People at higher risk of a vaccine failure include those who have had solid-organ transplants or have a compromised immune system, said Dr. George Rutherford, epidemiologist at UC San Francisco.

Other fully vaccinated people at higher risk of a breakthrough infection are those who have had sustained, intensive exposure to a person sick with COVID-19, for instance a vaccinated parent caring for a coughing, wheezing child.

Experts have said that fully vaccinated people who are in situations where there are high levels of coronavirus transmission — such as during the severe surge in India earlier this year — should still wear masks.

There is widespread scientific consensus on the delta variant's infectious potential. Some early estimates of the initial coronavirus strains suggested that every infected person, on average, transmitted the virus to 3.5 others, Rutherford said. Each person with the delta variant could potentially transmit the virus to more than six people.

Why are some health officials still urging vaccinated people to mask up?

Reacting to rising infection rates, Israel on June 25 reimposed mandatory mask requirements in indoor public spaces, just 10 days after dropping most mask orders.

On the same day, World Health Organization officials — speaking in the context of places with relatively low vaccination rates and places with high rates of coronavirus transmission — said people who were vaccinated should still mask up.

"We still live in a world that is only partially vaccinated that has a lot of susceptibility, a lot of vulnerability. So, what we're saying is once you've been fully vaccinated, continue to play it safe because you could end up as part of a transmission chain," said Dr. Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to the WHO's director-general, according to a transcript. "You may not actually be fully protected. Sometimes the vaccines don't work in people."

Responding to a question from a reporter in Mexico, Dr. Mariângela Simão, an assistant director-general for the World Health Organization, said that using masks consistently continued to be "extremely important, even if you are vaccinated, when you have a community transmission ongoing — which is the case of Latin America — in general, where you have a high level of continuous community transmission."