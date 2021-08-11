With games approaching, paralympians say they need more support

Mikey Brannigan, a gold medal-winning runner who is intellectually disabled, still remembers the stress and confusion of being lost in an airport.

In 2016, Brannigan had no one accompanying him as he flew to a team training camp ahead of the Rio Paralympics. Brannigan’s father, Kevin Brannigan, said his son missed his connection and didn’t find his way to another flight for hours.

“It was a lot harder because I flew by myself,” Mikey Brannigan said. “I felt bad that I missed my flight, and I was worried that I wouldn’t get to the California training in Chula Vista.”

Brannigan’s disquieting experience illustrates the kind of challenge that many athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities encounter as they travel to compete. With the Tokyo Paralympics set to begin Aug. 24, some American athletes and their advocates, including members of Congress, are pointing to stories like his as they criticize the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee for failing to provide what they consider necessary support.

“Athletes with disabilities are only able to compete at this level when they have access to the necessary supports and accommodations that they need to be successful,” Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, wrote in a letter to the committee. “They should not be forced to navigate the Tokyo Olympics without the support that they need, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic.”

The governor and the two U.S. senators from Maryland, the home state of champion swimmer Becca Meyers, echoed Hassan’s concerns.

The issue is not new but gained new attention last month when Meyers, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist who is deaf and blind, removed herself from the U.S. Paralympic swimming roster because her mother, Maria, would not be allowed to accompany her in Tokyo. Maria Meyers has regularly traveled with the U.S. team to assist her daughter since Becca, 26, had a harrowing experience at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Meyers’ withdrawal July 20, first reported by The Washington Post, was not a dramatic last-ditch attempt to win approval for her mother to travel to Tokyo. By then, Meyers said, she had accepted that she wouldn’t have the support she needed to swim in Tokyo and add to her collection of six Paralympic medals from London and Rio. Now she was pursuing a broader goal: raising awareness about the complications that elite athletes with disabilities routinely face and pressing for better accommodations for their needs.

“I’m speaking up to spark a conversation so that we can effect change and protect future generations,” Meyers said in an interview. “No one should ever feel afraid on Team USA.”

Other American Paralympians, past and present, and their families responded to Meyers’ announcement by describing their own difficulties getting sufficient resources to compete safely at an elite level. Logistics at the Games are particularly challenging this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a ban on international spectators and restrictions on the size of each country’s delegation. But the Paralympians said the USOPC’s support of athletes with disabilities was lacking before the pandemic.

The USOPC said in a statement, “Our goal is to ensure all athletes are supported within our staff structure.”

Some athletes say that staff structure can leave substantial gaps in support.

Hannah McFadden, a two-time U.S. Paralympic wheelchair racer, said that she and her sister Tatyana McFadden, a five-time Paralympian, follow a routine when flying home from international competitions. They wait after they deplane to make sure that their visually impaired teammates have someone to guide them to a connecting gate. If not, the McFaddens help.

“A lot of times we’ll have visually impaired athletes traveling by themselves in hopes they meet up with a teammate, so it gets a little crazy,” Hannah McFadden said.

The USOPC has cited the restrictions on the size of national delegations as the reason for denying Maria Meyers a spot on the team traveling to the Paralympics.

Yet many of Becca Meyers’ supporters have noted that the restrictions have not forced Olympic golfers to play without caddies or equestrian competitors to make do without grooms to tend to their horses. The disparity in defining essential personnel, Meyers and other Paralympians said, reflects a persistent misunderstanding of what constitutes equitable treatment of disabled athletes.

Linda Mastandrea, a disability legal expert who is a past Paralympic wheelchair racer, questioned whether athletes like Brannigan and Meyers were getting what they needed to be safe and thrive according to disability accommodation laws.