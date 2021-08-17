With growth in diversity in latest census, ‘this is a new Sonoma County’

Santa Rosa lost nearly 10,000 white residents over the last 10 years. It gained 13,000 Latinos.

In Cloverdale, Latinos now make up 38.6% of the population, a nearly 6% increase over the last decade.

And the number of Latinos in Rohnert Park grew 10% since 2010.

One thing the U.S. Census results released last week is clear: Sonoma County’s population became much more diverse — and less white — in the past decade, a trend that mirrors national demographic shifts.

A total of 39,198 more local residents identified as something other than white in 2020 compared to 2010. Just half of those that identified as nonwhite said they were Latino or Hispanic. Over the same 10-year period, the number of county residents identifying as multiracial doubled to nearly 25,000 people, while the number of white residents decreased 7.1%, from 320,027 to 285,792.

With its growing racial and ethnic diversity, Sonoma County is essentially playing “catch-up” to other California regions whose demographics shifted long ago, said Daniel Malpica, professor of Latino and Chicano studies at Sonoma State University.

“Here, for whatever reason, Sonoma County has remained quite homogenous, with very few Asians or Blacks, but I think that’s going to change,” Malpica said. “Businesses, government, education, we all have to understand that this is not the Sonoma County of 10 years ago. This is a new Sonoma County.”

The local trend echoes dramatic changes taking place all over the United States. Nationally, the number of people who identified as white only decreased by 8.6% since 2010, though they still remain the largest group in the country, according to new census data.

Nearly every other racial and ethnic group in the country saw their numbers increase, with the Hispanic or Latino population growing by 23% and the multiracial population jumping by 276% since 2010. The country’s Asian population grew by 35.5% and Black population grew slightly by less than 1%.

2020 Census highlights for Sonoma County include:

There were nearly 9,600 fewer white residents in Santa Rosa last year, a 5.7% decrease compared to 2010. Meanwhile, the Hispanic or Latino population grew by 7.8%, or 13,112 people.

The number of people who said they were two or more races increased by 2.3%, or 3,789 people.

Cloverdale: The Latino population increased by 7.5% in 2020 while the number of white residents dipped 6.4% compared to 2010.

White residents still make up the largest group in Sonoma County, accounting for 285,792 people, or 58.5% of the county’s 488,863 residents. The Latinx population grew from 25% of the local population to 28.9%.

Sonoma County’s American Indian and Alaska Native population was the only other group in Sonoma County that saw its numbers decrease in the past 10 years. Census workers tallied 531 fewer Native American residents than the 3,584 that were counted in 2010.

Sebastopol has the smallest share of Latinos in the county. Last year, 14% of the city’s residents said they were Latino or Hispanic, while nearly 75% said they were white.

Robert Eyler, a professor of Economics at Sonoma State University, said while there was no one reason for the increase in ethnic and racial diversity in Sonoma County, migration patterns, birthrates and the economic opportunities in the region over the years have all contributed to the slow rise in the number of Sonoma County residents who aren’t white.

Looking at the increase in the number of people who identify as being of two or more races both locally and in the country, Eyler said changes to how the U.S. Census structured its questions about race and Latino or Hispanic origin last year, as well as societal shifts in how people from multiracial families view themselves, could be at play.

“I think it’s cultural and demographic,” Eyler said. “Not only are you seeing more blended families, but more people who are willing to say they are more than one race, which is great.”

Stephanie Manieri, a Santa Rosa City Schools trustee whose 6th district encompasses southwest Santa Rosa, said she’s not surprised by the county’s changing demographics. The recent arrival of district elections will provide the opportunity for more government representation for communities of color, she said.

The school board she now serves on is an example of that, Manieri said. “This is the most diverse school board that the district has ever seen, and that’s in large part due to district elections,” she said. “That gave a lot of people like myself the ability to focus on the needs of our community.”

Manieri said the community must recognize that it is changing and do a better job examining how their own biases and privileges are harming children in communities like southwest Santa Rosa.