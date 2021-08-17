Subscribe

With growth in diversity in latest census, ‘this is a new Sonoma County’

NASHELLY CHAVEZ AND MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 17, 2021, 6:51AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Santa Rosa lost nearly 10,000 white residents over the last 10 years. It gained 13,000 Latinos.

In Cloverdale, Latinos now make up 38.6% of the population, a nearly 6% increase over the last decade.

And the number of Latinos in Rohnert Park grew 10% since 2010.

One thing the U.S. Census results released last week is clear: Sonoma County’s population became much more diverse — and less white — in the past decade, a trend that mirrors national demographic shifts.

A total of 39,198 more local residents identified as something other than white in 2020 compared to 2010. Just half of those that identified as nonwhite said they were Latino or Hispanic. Over the same 10-year period, the number of county residents identifying as multiracial doubled to nearly 25,000 people, while the number of white residents decreased 7.1%, from 320,027 to 285,792.

With its growing racial and ethnic diversity, Sonoma County is essentially playing “catch-up” to other California regions whose demographics shifted long ago, said Daniel Malpica, professor of Latino and Chicano studies at Sonoma State University.

“Here, for whatever reason, Sonoma County has remained quite homogenous, with very few Asians or Blacks, but I think that’s going to change,” Malpica said. “Businesses, government, education, we all have to understand that this is not the Sonoma County of 10 years ago. This is a new Sonoma County.”

The local trend echoes dramatic changes taking place all over the United States. Nationally, the number of people who identified as white only decreased by 8.6% since 2010, though they still remain the largest group in the country, according to new census data.

Nearly every other racial and ethnic group in the country saw their numbers increase, with the Hispanic or Latino population growing by 23% and the multiracial population jumping by 276% since 2010. The country’s Asian population grew by 35.5% and Black population grew slightly by less than 1%.

2020 Census highlights for Sonoma County include:

  • There were nearly 9,600 fewer white residents in Santa Rosa last year, a 5.7% decrease compared to 2010. Meanwhile, the Hispanic or Latino population grew by 7.8%, or 13,112 people.
  • The number of people who said they were two or more races increased by 2.3%, or 3,789 people.
  • Cloverdale: The Latino population increased by 7.5% in 2020 while the number of white residents dipped 6.4% compared to 2010.
  • White residents still make up the largest group in Sonoma County, accounting for 285,792 people, or 58.5% of the county’s 488,863 residents. The Latinx population grew from 25% of the local population to 28.9%.
  • Sonoma County’s American Indian and Alaska Native population was the only other group in Sonoma County that saw its numbers decrease in the past 10 years. Census workers tallied 531 fewer Native American residents than the 3,584 that were counted in 2010.
  • Sebastopol has the smallest share of Latinos in the county. Last year, 14% of the city’s residents said they were Latino or Hispanic, while nearly 75% said they were white.

Robert Eyler, a professor of Economics at Sonoma State University, said while there was no one reason for the increase in ethnic and racial diversity in Sonoma County, migration patterns, birthrates and the economic opportunities in the region over the years have all contributed to the slow rise in the number of Sonoma County residents who aren’t white.

Looking at the increase in the number of people who identify as being of two or more races both locally and in the country, Eyler said changes to how the U.S. Census structured its questions about race and Latino or Hispanic origin last year, as well as societal shifts in how people from multiracial families view themselves, could be at play.

“I think it’s cultural and demographic,” Eyler said. “Not only are you seeing more blended families, but more people who are willing to say they are more than one race, which is great.”

Stephanie Manieri, a Santa Rosa City Schools trustee whose 6th district encompasses southwest Santa Rosa, said she’s not surprised by the county’s changing demographics. The recent arrival of district elections will provide the opportunity for more government representation for communities of color, she said.

The school board she now serves on is an example of that, Manieri said. “This is the most diverse school board that the district has ever seen, and that’s in large part due to district elections,” she said. “That gave a lot of people like myself the ability to focus on the needs of our community.”

Manieri said the community must recognize that it is changing and do a better job examining how their own biases and privileges are harming children in communities like southwest Santa Rosa.

“I think we need to have critical conversations as a community about why we talk about our students in southwest Santa Rosa the way that we do,” she said. She said students are often perceived as unable or unlikely to succeed. “I also think we need to declare racism as a public health issue.”

Part of the population growth in Santa Rosa came through the annexation of previously unincorporated Roseland, which added 7,400 new residents.

Rafael Vera, who was eating lunch with his family in Roseland Monday, said that when he arrived from the Mexican state of Guanajuato 30 years ago, Latinos in Santa Rosa were concentrated in the Apple Valley neighborhood.

“This plaza and the one over on Stony Point had just been built at that time,” said Vera, speaking in Spanish.

Vera, who lives in Sebastopol and works in construction, said he has deep roots in the community. “I’ve been here all my life. I love it here,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”

Though significant, the growth of the local Latino population was half of what it was during the first decade of the millennium. Between 2000 and 2010, the county added an additional 40,919 Latino residents, compared to 21,008 during the most recent 10-year period.

Malpica said the slower rate of growth is likely due to a “plateauing” of immigration from Latin America, especially from Mexico. He said immigration from Mexico exploded during the 1980s and 90s, but began to slow down in the 2000s and has been flat since then.

“With COVID, I think those numbers are going to change dramatically (upward) in the next five years,” he said.

“You may see more people coming here to work but staying longer than they usually do,” Malpica said, adding that the pandemic is battering a number of Latin American countries, including Mexico.

Sebastopol Mayor Una Glass said she had expected the census data to show her community is “embarrassingly, overly white.” The city has a large share of residents who have lived in their homes for decades, having first rooted themselves in the community when Sonoma County was primarily white, she said. The city has exceeded the number of low income homes the state requires it to build, though she’s unsure what portion of those homes are allotted to Latinos, or other diverse families, she said.

“Once people move here, they don’t move out,” Glass said. “That means there’s not a lot of property turnover.”

By contrast, Cloverdale Mayor Marta Cruz, the first Latina to serve on the Cloverdale City Council, said she knows several Latino families who have extended relatives that live in the city limits, creating clusters of tight-knit groups with strong ties to the area.

Latinos in Cloverdale made up 38.6% of the city’s population, or about 3,470 people out of the city’s 8,996 residents. They were the city with the largest portion of residents who were Latino in Sonoma County.

White residents were still the largest group at 53.7% of the population, though that number has declined 6.4% since 2010.

Cloverdale’s affordability and large agricultural community may be other reasons the number of Latinos has grown in the city, though she cautioned against painting the group with a broad brush.

“There is diversity in the Latino community in Cloverdale,” Cruz said. “There are people who were born and raised here … There are people who immigrated and were able to get their citizenship, and their children were raised here and are professionals in Sonoma County. We are a true weave.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com and Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette