With holiday season in full swing, Sonoma County health experts encourage frequent rapid COVID-19 testing

To track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

Sonoma County health officials and medical professionals are encouraging the frequent use of rapid COVID-19 tests as a way of increasing one’s protection as local residents gear up for holiday travel, events and gatherings.

Antigen rapid tests, such as Abbott’s BinaxNow and the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, are now widely available over the counter. And those who have been on the front lines of the fight against the virus say rapid tests are an important tool in helping control the pandemic.

“Coming into the holidays, antigen tests are a great resource to get a rapid turnaround time on results,” said Dr. Kismet Baldwin, the county’s deputy health officer.

But county health officials and health advocates say the cost of these tests, about $25 for a two-test kit, can be cost prohibitive for low-income residents and more needs to be done to put them within reach of everyone.

Unlike polymerase chain reaction (or PCR) tests, the mainstay of COVID-19 diagnostic testing, antigen tests can be used at home and will produce test results in 15 to 30 minutes. Though they are not as sensitive as PCR tests, antigen tests are good at detecting larger viral loads.

Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley, described multiple scenarios in which rapid testing could be utilized by someone planning to attend a holiday gathering.

In the scenario with the highest level of protection, everyone planning to attend a party would be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, get a PCR test three days ahead of the party, and then receive a rapid antigen test just before the gathering.

In the second scenario, those attending the gathering would get a rapid test the day before, as well as moments before the event. In the final, less protective scenario, attendees would test themselves just before the gathering.

“All of those are better than just going to the party without testing,” Swartzberg said.

Dr. Panna Lossy, a Santa Rosa family physician and health care advocate, pointed out that the state in the fall changed its guidelines for use of antigen tests, essentially declaring that the tests work as well as PRC tests and can be used by people with or without symptoms.

Lossy said that while they may be less likely than PCR tests to detect small amounts of virus, antigen tests are helpful in that they give results immediately.

“So if you think about it, if you have to get a PCR test 72 hours before you get on the plane to visit grandma, that result is stale before you get there,” Lossy said in an email. “Whereas if you do a rapid test 15 minutes before you walk thru the door, you might catch an infection that is just developing high viral load.”

Lossy said the best time to take a rapid antigen test is as close to the event as possible. “The more time the virus has to replicate, the higher the amount of virus will be present in your nose, and the more likely the test will result positive when you take it,” Lossy said.

Dr. Jason Cunningham, executive director of the West County Health Centers, said rapid tests can be effective even in the early stages of an infection. A negative antigen test result at beginning of a COVID infection means there is a small amount of virus present, he said.

“You’re not likely to be super-spreading the virus” in such cases, Cunningham said. “It’s not a perfect test, but you can be generally assured that you don’t have enough virus in your mouth and in your nose to be spreading it even if you have an early infection. Wouldn’t you want to know that before visiting grandma for Christmas?”

But all agree that more needs to be done to make antigen test more readily available to those who can least afford it and, in many cases, are more likely to contract the virus. For example, low-wage essential workers, low-income multi-generational families under one roof, and residents in neighborhoods with high rates of virus transmission are likely to have difficulty with the current cost of the tests.

Baldwin, the deputy health officer, said the county has received some rapid antigen tests and is trying to set up free testing sites where people can get their results within 30 minutes. A rapid antigen test is one more way for people to protect themselves this winter.

“Going into the holidays, antigen testing is a good tool, but there are still a lot of PCR testing sites,” she said, adding that residents this winter need to continue pandemic precautions.

“Keep gatherings on the smaller side, minimize the number of people attending, and the number one thing is really to be vaccinated,” Baldwin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.