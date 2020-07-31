With indoor workouts halted, Sonoma County gyms move fitness classes outside

Portable speakers blared ’80s hair metal songs through the parking lot at a Santa Rosa shopping center, where more than a dozen people clad in spandex and workout shorts had assembled for a boot camp-style exercise class.

Lawrence Phillips, owner of Team LP Fitness, led the gym’s members through a series of squats, lunges and thrusts, at one point sending the class clambering up a small hill behind the cordoned-off area in front of his Farmers Lane fitness studio. “We’ll take good care of you, brother,” he encouraged one member.

Since Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month halted indoor workouts at fitness centers in most counties, including Sonoma, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, local gyms like Team LP Fitness have begun moving their daily exercise classes outside. The closure of indoor operations at gyms — as well indoor services at barber shops, nail salons and other businesses — came just a month after the state had allowed those establishments to fully reopen following a three-month shutdown starting in mid-March.

Local gym and yoga studio owners say that moving classes outdoors won’t make up for the financial hit they’ve incurred as a result of the pandemic. However, providing outdoor classes satisfies a demand from their most dedicated members, who have desperately sought to return.

“We have about a third of our members (coming to classes), we’ve lost a third of our members, and a third are sitting on the fence waiting to see how things are going to go,” Phillips said. “Am I bleeding now? Abso-frickin-lutely.”

Phillips, 62, said he may have to dip into his retirement savings to keep the business afloat while his gym remains closed. Still, he ultimately supports the governor’s decision to prohibit indoor workouts as the pandemic intensifies.

Phillips said he makes sure his classes adhere to state guidelines outlining sanitation and distancing protocols for gyms — including requiring face coverings at all times — even if he can’t help but occasionally give hands-on physical adjustments to members during workouts.

“We’re all respectful of each other and the workout — to maintain our space and put our masks up,” said LP Fitness member Bryan Carr, 47, of Santa Rosa. “We’re all being safe because it’s in all of our best interests to be safe.”

Jeff Renfro, owner of Yoga Hell in Petaluma, began holding classes in the studio’s parking lot in mid-June, right as the county originally allowed fitness centers to reopen. He said he’s spent tens of thousands of dollars on new outdoor equipment including tents, a sound system, thick rubber mats and cameras to livestream the classes for those working out at home.

Renfro currently hosts two to three classes a day. He said he requires masks and limits the number of students to just 12 per session to ensure proper distancing.

“It’s not going to make a business, but it keeps our customers engaged,” he said of operating outside. “And it’s a lot of fun.”

Dr. John Swartzberg, a professor of infectious diseases at UC Berkeley, said there’s an “enormous amount of evidence” showing that the virus is less likely to spread outdoors. Even so, he cautioned that open air group exercise is still “somewhat risky” and questioned the logic of allowing fitness classes to start up outside.

“In the face of a pandemic, where the number of cases is increasing rapidly, is it prudent to be doing things that might facilitate the spread of the virus?” Swartzberg said.

In Sonoma County, confirmed cases have more than doubled in less than a month, reaching over 2,600 as of Wednesday. The county has reported 32 deaths.

For those attending outdoor group workouts, Swartzberg stressed that wearing masks is vital to preventing virus outbreaks. “Don’t let anyone get close to you without a mask on,” he added.

Brett Livingstone, owner of Anytime Fitness at the Epicenter in Santa Rosa, started holding socially distant exercise classes about two weeks ago on artificial turf laid out in the gym’s parking lot. While there’s currently a steady demand for the outdoor workouts, Livingstone said, it’s unclear how long holding them will be sustainable, especially once the weather starts to cool down later this fall.

But as long as enough of his members keep asking for the modified classes, he’ll keep offering them.

“The core group would meet me on a mountaintop to go work out,” Livingstone said. “They’ve supported us for so long. Now it’s our turn to step up and provide some solutions for them.”

