With large barbecue feasts off the menu, the Farm Bureau turns to takeout

A drive-thru, take-the-grub-home barbecue might not cap your wish list. But hey, it’s still a barbecue.

Restricted by the pandemic from hosting the large, well-fed public events it’s famous for, the Sonoma County Farm Bureau has turned to to-go.

Thursday afternoon, grill masters on the organization’s board of directors and a corps of staffers and volunteers labored cheerfully to fill the approximately 300 orders that came in for its third Take Home BBQ.

Proceeds from the mobile feeds support various programs of the Farm Bureau, which was forced by the COVID-19 crisis to cancel this year’s huge Love of the Land barbecue, fundraiser and awards celebration.

Prior to Thursday’s Farm Bureau Take Home BBQ, supporters went online to order and pay for dinners, and perhaps to buy into a 50/50 raffle.

Outside the organization’s offices near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport around midday on Thursday, board members fired up the grills. Helpers went to work on the generous, comfort-food side dishes.

The menu for the day was grilled chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, Farm Bureau volunteer extraordinaire Lori Bianchi’s locally renowned green salad, garlic bread from Franco-American Bakery and desserts from Costeaux French Bakery.

Dinner for four cost $70. Dinner for eight was $130, and included a nice bottle of Sonoma County wine.

Starting at about 3 p.m., folks who’d placed orders began to show up by car in the Farm Bureau parking lot. Members of the serving crew took up the appropriate number of boxed and bagged meals and delivered them to the cars.

Home delivery was available, too, for a small fee.

Another Take Home BBQ is planned for Oct. 15. To order, go onto sonomafb.org/events.